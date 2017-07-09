 
Steps to a Paperless Office: A Beginner's Guide

 
 
FARNBOROUGH, England - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Steps to a paperless office are worth considering as paper documents have constraints like redundancy and document-related mishaps. Also, there are environmental concerns when using paper.

The concept of paperless office is far from new, however transition has never been as easy as it is today. Resources like document management, file sharing, compliance and collaboration make the process simple and attainable. Going paperless proves beneficial in many ways like in terms of time, money and environmental resources, but knowing where to begin can be challenging. The following basic steps will make transition to paperless office smooth.

Review Your File Inventory:- The primary step towards a paperless office is deciding which documents benefit most from being digitized. For this it is important that you review your file inventory to know which files have a high file-retrieval rate and are most expected to be changed and shared. Any files with short retention periods and low activity levels may not be worth the cost of scanning.

Shed Old Documents:- When reviewing your file inventory, you must consider setting aside any old documents. If a document has reached the end of the retention lifecycle, you can discard them. Shred sensitive documents for the protection of clients and employees.

Invest in a Scanning Service:- More and more businesses prefer investing in a scanning service because scanning documents on your own means you may have to push other business tasks aside. Besides, it is a lengthy procedure. Investing in a document scanning service also helps you in streamlining the time and price. Using specialised scanners and software, professional scanners will handle every aspect of the job for you:

• Document Preparation
• Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
• File Indexing
• Image Enhancement

Back Everything Up:- As your files will be in a digital format, it is important to back them up. Make a regularly backing up your data so the latest version of your files is protected from equipment failures, cyber-attacks and natural disasters.

Following these steps and choosing a top-notch provider will help you transition smoothly to an efficient, paperless office.

http://docusoft.net/secure-portal

