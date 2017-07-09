Big Savings on Singapore Trips! VisitSingapore.in offers 10% Off On Singapore City Tour

VisitSingapore.in is offering a 10% discount on their Singapore City Tour package. The Singapore City Tour Itinerary includes attractions like Merlion Park, Little India, Chinatown and more.

End

-- If you've always wanted to visit Singapore, but budget was a constraint, start packing your bags as online tour service providers, VisitSingapore.in, are offering a flat 10% discount on their popular Singapore City Tour. This tour packages is one of the best ways to see the highlights of Singapore. Therefore, VisitSingapore.in wanted to make this package affordable to all. In fact, the package was already priced low, so, make the smart choice and grab this offer right now.Singapore is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Asia. This island paradise has it all. From party beaches to the man-made marvels, Singapore is one of the few destinations in the world that is wholesome, and caters to all types of tourists.Your Singapore City Tour itinerary is curated to let you enjoy all the wonderful offerings of Singapore.Regarding the offer, this is what the management at VisitSingapore.in has to say, "This is one of the best times to enjoy Singapore. The weather is not hot. It's pleasant and cloudy, and there aren't many tourists, so, you can enjoy Singapore's attractions without worrying about crowds." They further added, "The 10% discount is to encourage to encourage people to check out the best destination in Asia. Our Singapore City Tour Package was already competitively priced, but seeing it's popularity, we added another 10% as we wanted to pass on benefits to our customer."The tour is specially designed for people who want to see some of the best attractions for Singapore in a short while. One of these attractions is the Merlion Park. Located close to the Marina Bay Sands, Merlion Park is home to the famous Merlion statue. It is the symbol of Singapore. The top half is a lion and the bottom half is a fish. You can take some awesome pictures here, especially, of Marina Bay Sands.At Little India, you can experience the best of Indian culture, and even grab a bite of delicious Indian food. Little India is so colourful, and bright that you will be in awe of this place. It is also full of temples dedicated to Indian gods and goddesses, and most of these temples are quite old, and make for a great sight. You can also do some shopping on the famous Orchard Road.Similar to Little India, there's also Chinatown. This is the place is where all the Chinese immigrants have settled. Here, you will find Buddhist temples with the finest Chinese architecture. Quite a few people love to visit this place and experience Chinese culture, and yummy Chinese food. And just like Little India, this is an awesome place to shop. Based on your, on your bargaining skills, you can buy some stuff at an absolute steal.Other places on the itinerary are Suntec City and Raffles Place. All in all, this short tour package is full of adventure and wonderful sights that will make for the best vacation memories. Therefore, avail the discount and get ready for a Singapore tourVisitSingapore.in is a next-gen tour service provider who is based in Pune. In a short time, they have made a reputable name for themselves in the competitive holidays and tours industry. As a standard, they only tie-up with the best names in the tour service industry, and this has resulted them in providing excellent tours of Singapore. They also provide round-the-clock assistance to all their customers. Touring with them is a guaranteed to be a worry-free experience.This is what one of their customers, Seema Vishwajeet had to say about VisitSingapore.in, "Last year, I took the Singapore City Tour Package. It was one of my best vacations till date. I got to see the amazing places like Suntec City, Merlion Park, Little India, Chinatown and more. Now, I take all my tours with VisitSingapore.in"Make good of this opportunity before the offer ends! Your Singapore City Tour itinerary will be a rollercoaster ride full of great memories, plus with the savings you make, you will have some extra shopping money.