iPharm Solutions Providing Professional Locum Medical Staffing Solutions In The UK
From the past many years, the demand of professional locum medical staff has gradually increased in the UK.
The locum medical dispensers and locum technicians are two of the most important positions in a pharmacy store. A locum dispenser or a locum lab technician is the one that works on behalf of the main dispenser and the lab technician. During the times when the lab technician or a dispenser is not present in the pharmacy store then it is the locum dispenser or a locum lab technician takes the responsibility of the work in their absence.
Locum recruitment is always considered a big challenge for various clinics or hospitals, since it requires the deep screening of the employees and the highest level of dedication in the candidate for serving a locum staff.
In the last few years, the importance of locum staff has considerable increased in the UK with more number of hospitals and private clinics established in the region. They not only require the professional locum staff, rather they require the entire portfolio of the locum staff that includes lab technicians, pharmacists and consultants. In order to full fill this demand, the Ipharm solutions, a leading locum pharmacy technician agency is continuously putting their efforts in preparing the best locum staff in the UK.
From the company spokesperson
"We at iPharm Solutions are always dedicated to providing the best locum staff to various hospitals and medical units. We follow a very comprehensive staff selection and recruitment process so to select the most talented and deserving candidates for various locum positions. We also provide comprehensive technical and theoretical training to the selected candidates before getting them placed in the jobs as locum staff.
Please visit iPharm solutions for more details http://www.ipharm-
About iPharma Solutions:
iPharm Solutions which is a leading locum dispenser agency and a pharmaceutical staffing provider also recruits all grades of pharmacy staff from medical counter staff to superintendent pharmacists. iPharm International branch in South India serves clients in Asia and the middles east and offer a truly international recruitment service.
