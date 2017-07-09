News By Tag
Government New Law College offers Certificate Management Training Courses with Obabuji.com
The Government New Law College announced collaboration with Obabuji.com to launch year long certificate programs in Management Trainee and Market Research Associate.
About the Program
Over the time, Government New Law College and Obabuji.com has developed an expertise in offering long term certificate courses for enthusiasts to embrace on a career. The programs are specially designed for graduates and post graduates. The programs are as follows:
1. Management Trainee is an exclusive program for those who have strong willingness to build a better career path in management position. This program will allow the individual to exhibit their talent and get management exposure.
2. Market Research Associate Program focuses on building a strong foundation in market research for entry levels to mid level professionals. The program is designed to advance the skills needed to conduct research and surveys properly. Coursework in these programs deliver information on research, statistics, internet market research and marketing principals.
The program will be conducted by professionals and experienced faculty members at the Government New Law College Campus premises, Indore.
About the Organization
The Government New Law College Indore has been integral part of Holkar Science College which was establishes 125 years ago. This college has been a centre for LL.M and research since 1964. The foundation stone of the college building was kept by the prime minister late Shree Jawaharlal Nehru on and further which was inaugurated by famous philosopher and president Late Dr. Radhakrishnan.
Obabuji.com is an inventive full-service agency that specializes in Digitalizing brands. It is an integrated, next-generation agency with digital at its core focused on driving rich engagement for many of the world's leading brands.
For more details:
Visit: https://www.obabujieshala.com/
Contact: 9039000015
Contact
Obabuji E Shala
Contact: Pankaj Tiwari
09039000015
obabujieshala@
