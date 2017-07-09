 
Industry News





Small town girl Coco becomes an actress in NYC: Despite obstacles she wants to live the American

Coco de Bruycker has a dream: She would like to aspire as an actress, inspire and revolutionise the film industry.
 
 
Coco-de-Bruycker(c)Heike_Rost
Coco-de-Bruycker(c)Heike_Rost
 
Tags:

MAINZ, Germany - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The dream in the beginning

"In the beginning there's always a dream," they used to sing in the very first performance. At drama club the 11-year old Coco found her first love: Acting. Soon she starts taking acting lessons, joins workshops and at 17 she becomes a member of the young National  Theatre Mainz, her German hometown. That day it was clear to her: She would like to be an actress. But had she ever dreamed about a scholarship in New York that time?

Obstacles since birth

Together with her parents she was uncertain about her dream job. As there's a striking stigma about Coco: She walks differently since birth, has cerebral palsy. This doesn't get her to give up, though — neither on her dream.

After graduating from High School, she auditions at New York Film Academy. There she asks if she has a chance as an actress with a walking disability. Their respond: "You've got lots of energy, you can inspire screenwriters to new roles." A week later she got accepted with a scholarship for an eight-month acting program right in Manhattan.

Crowdfunding project: The way to a big goal

Coco has been invited to New York for September 2017. To start her acting course in the USA, she needs money. As studying and living is pricey there. A total of 50,000 US-Dollar includes remaining tuition fees and rent.

This Coco funds with the crowd now. #NYCoco is her crowdfunding project's name for world change. "My studies are the way to a big goal, " she says. Her dream would be that actors with disabilities were ordinary and taken as they are: human.

Becoming a part of the dream — changing the world

She's already found partners on her way: Musician Oliver Mager from Mainz finds her project "totally cool" and actor Samuel Koch calls for action: "Become a part of her dream, as it is mine!"

So there she is, Coco de Bruycker, a small town girl from Mainz. With a chance to live her dream, despite cerebral palsy, and to revolutionise the film industry. All in all #NYCoco has already raised 10,000 US-Dollars in this way. The project has many fans on Facebook. Now the young dreamer is looking for other film revolutionaries to join. Because Coco's certain about this one thing: "Together we can change the world!"

Contact

#NYCoco — A Fundraising Projekt
Coco de Bruycker

Elbestraße 8-10

55122 Mainz
+49 (0)163 630 6377

coco@nycoco2017.com

facebook.com/NYCoco2017
twitter.com/@cocolaetitia
instagram.com/@cocolaetitia

www.nycoco2017.com

