Small town girl Coco becomes an actress in NYC: Despite obstacles she wants to live the American

Coco de Bruycker has a dream: She would like to aspire as an actress, inspire and revolutionise the film industry.

Coco- de- Bruycker( c) Heike_ Rost

Coco de Bruycker

Coco de Bruycker

--"In the beginning there's always a dream," they used to sing in the very first performance. At drama club the 11-year old Coco found her first love: Acting. Soon she starts taking acting lessons, joins workshops and at 17 she becomes a member of the young National Theatre Mainz, her German hometown. That day it was clear to her: She would like to be an actress. But had she ever dreamed about a scholarship in New York that time?Together with her parents she was uncertain about her dream job. As there's a striking stigma about Coco: She walks differently since birth, has cerebral palsy. This doesn't get her to give up, though — neither on her dream.After graduating from High School, she auditions at. There she asks if she has a chance as an actress with a walking disability. Their respond: "You've got lots of energy, you can inspire screenwriters to new roles." A week later she got accepted with a scholarship for an eight-month acting program right in Manhattan.Coco has been invited to New York for September 2017. To start her acting course in the USA, she needs money. As studying and living is pricey there. A total of 50,000 US-Dollar includes remaining tuition fees and rent.This Coco funds with the crowd now. #is her crowdfunding project's name for world change. "My studies are the way to a big goal, " she says. Her dream would be that actors with disabilities were ordinary and taken as they are: human.She's already found partners on her way: Musician Oliver Mager from Mainz finds her project "totally cool" and actor Samuel Koch calls for action: "Become a part of her dream, as it is mine!"So there she is, Coco de Bruycker, a small town girl from Mainz. With a chance to live her dream, despite cerebral palsy, and to revolutionise the film industry. All in all #NYCoco has already raised 10,000 US-Dollars in this way. The project has many fans on Facebook. Now the young dreamer is looking for other film revolutionaries to join. Because Coco's certain about this one thing: "Together we can change the world!"ContactCoco de BruyckerElbestraße 8-1055122 Mainz+49 (0)163 630 6377twitter.com/@cocolaetitiainstagram.com/@cocolaetitiawww.nycoco2017.com