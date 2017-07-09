News By Tag
Global Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Research Report 2017-2025
Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Research Report ". This report Inspection robotics in oil & gas industry are robots and intelligent devices developed and employed for inspecting.
Highlighted with 31 tables and 67 figures, this 164-page report "Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market 2017-2025 by Robot Type, Sub-system and Region" is based on a comprehensive research of the inspection robots market in oil & gas industry by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter's Fiver Forces
The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oil & gas inspection robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vehicle type, sub-system and region.
Based on vehicle type, the global market of inspection robots in oil & gas industry is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex over 2014-2025.
• ROVs
• AUVs
• UAVs
• UGVs
Based on system component, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.
• Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)
• Software System
• Operation and Service
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, Indonesia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Africa (Nigeria, Angola)
• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and important national markets by vehicle type over the forecast years is included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global oil & gas inspection robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global oil & gas inspection robot market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
