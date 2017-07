Denver Based Thea Kombucha Co. is Revolutionizing The Way People Make Real Kombucha at Home

Media Contact

-- The Denver based startup, Thea Kombucha Company, LLC. is revolutionizing the way kombucha tea enthusiasts can make the 100% natural probiotic drink at home. The company is developing the easiest way to make the fermented tea by creating a first of its kind quick-activating dry blend of the essential yeast & probiotics required for successfully making kombucha. The product is called KOMBUCHA STARTER SEED™ and will be available in August of 2017.The quick-activating formula is 100% natural and made without any synthetic ingredients. The unique process that Thea Kombucha Co. has developed to formulate the innovative product allows the KOMBUCHA STARTER SEED™ to have a long shelf life and makes the kombucha home-brewing process much quicker and more reliable.Thea Kombucha Company is a Denver, Colorado based company founded in 2017 to manufacture and commercialize a dry yeast & probiotics formula for kombuha home-brewers. For more information, please visit https://theakombucha.com/ .