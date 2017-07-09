News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Denver Based Thea Kombucha Co. is Revolutionizing The Way People Make Real Kombucha at Home
The quick-activating formula is 100% natural and made without any synthetic ingredients. The unique process that Thea Kombucha Co. has developed to formulate the innovative product allows the KOMBUCHA STARTER SEED™ to have a long shelf life and makes the kombucha home-brewing process much quicker and more reliable.
About Thea Kombucha Company, LLC
Thea Kombucha Company is a Denver, Colorado based company founded in 2017 to manufacture and commercialize a dry yeast & probiotics formula for kombuha home-brewers. For more information, please visit https://theakombucha.com/
Media Contact
Thea Kombucha Company, LLC.
***@theakombucha.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse