Denver Based Thea Kombucha Co. is Revolutionizing The Way People Make Real Kombucha at Home

 
DENVER - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Denver based startup, Thea Kombucha Company, LLC. is revolutionizing the way kombucha tea enthusiasts can make the 100% natural probiotic drink at home.  The company is developing the easiest way to make the fermented tea by creating a first of its kind quick-activating dry blend of the essential yeast & probiotics required for successfully making kombucha.  The product is called KOMBUCHA STARTER SEED™ and will be available in August of 2017.

The quick-activating formula is 100% natural and made without any synthetic ingredients.  The unique process that Thea Kombucha Co. has developed to formulate the innovative product allows the KOMBUCHA STARTER SEED™ to have a long shelf life and makes the kombucha home-brewing process much quicker and more reliable.

About Thea Kombucha Company, LLC

Thea Kombucha Company is a Denver, Colorado based company founded in 2017 to manufacture and commercialize a dry yeast & probiotics formula for kombuha home-brewers.  For more information, please visit https://theakombucha.com/.

