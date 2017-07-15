News By Tag
Rejuvenate Your Soul with the Music of NOA|AON in Soundcloud
NOA|AON's music has an induced force of positivity and energy which can refresh your mind. Engage yourself with this music and start your journey to a better way of life.
His music basically consists of EDM, Deep House, and Trance which are truly distinctive. He conducts various yoga or meditation seminars and his motto is to enrich the soul of his audience with his music. His music is truly inspirational and full of optimistic ideas which can surely drag someone out of all his sorrows and frustrations and induce him to start a new journey. His music is all about movement inspired, transformative tracks which incorporates top –notch quality of using several electronic music instruments.
The concept, that Pavel Stuchilk aka NOA|AON has introduced, is not just boosted with higher philosophy but are being widely accepted by the music lovers also. His tracks like , ' London Grammar-Big Picture' , 'All OR NON', 'United', ' Limitless' etc. are excessively successful in SoundCloud, the leading audio –streaming website of this moment. The veteran artist actually has the commanding authority over Electronic music. His tracks can make you dance with its beats as well as to feel you relaxed. Moreover, he has build 'Atmasphere', a dedicated centre to teach yoga and other mind-healing techniques. Get yourself introduced with his music on SoundCloud and get refreshed.
Don't forget to visit this link to listen to NOA|AON's awesome music :
https://soundcloud.com/
