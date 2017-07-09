News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Slim and Sleek Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Mobile Covers in Exciting Colours
The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Covers are designed to showcase attractive patterns to add more sophistication and elegance to the phone. The new Samsung Galaxy Pro C9 Back Covers are fortified to defend against extreme heights and drops to retain the appearance of the phone for a prolong period of time. The covers are made up of white high grade plastic material to insure your asset from every day to day minor injury and thus acts like a protective shield.
Printland offers a wide array of cool and trendy Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Mobile Covers to bring on the best impact from the surroundings. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro covers are available in sensational colours and designs to flash your asset amid your friends and relatives. We provide you sleek Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro back covers to enhance the appearance of the phone outstandingly in the glare of the public.
Get exclusive Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Mobile Back Covers and Cases in various colours and layouts to give an upper edge to the personality of carrying the asset in style in all places. The price of the covers starts from RS 399 only with perfect fitting and finishing for everyday use. The quality of material and printing on the covers are admirable to bring on the best impression from the surroundings.
http://www.printland.in/
http://www.printland.in/
Contact
Aditya Tripathi
01165006585
***@printland.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse