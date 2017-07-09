News By Tag
Jack and Sandy Mooney Join RE/MAX Alliance Group
Jack and Sandy Mooney Join the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
The Mooneys have been residents of the Sarasota area for 14 years and bring extensive knowledge of the luxury market. Jack is also well versed in investment properties, and Sandy has experience with gated and golf course communities. They like the entrepreneurial feel of RE/MAX Alliance Group, while receiving the backing of a major national brand.
Originally from Bloomington, Minnesota, both Jack and Sandy have entrepreneurial backgrounds. Jack owned an automotive business while Sandy owned an office products company. They each have a bachelor's in Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis. Both are active with the Mission Valley Golf & Country Club in Nokomis, Florida, Jack as treasurer and Sandy as a member of the nominating committee. Jack is an elder and Sandy is a deacon of the Siesta Key Chapel.
The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Jack can be reached at (941) 587-9276 or themooney4@aol.com. Sandy can be reached at (941) 451-6614 or sandymdoffice@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
