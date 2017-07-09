News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Certified Organic by the CCOF
Receiving an official CCOF certification guarantees the safety and organic quality of Aroma Bravo Honduras coffee.
"We've always been gourmet coffee lovers first before becoming a coffee retailer," says a representative for the Nevada-based beverage company. "While searching for the best coffee beans to serve to our customers, we discovered that nothing compares to the taste of organic Arabica beans from Honduras. Not only they are superior in flavor but they're also better for one's health. So from then on, we were intent on only selling 100% organic non-gmo coffee to our fellow coffee aficionados."
To ensure the organic quality of the coffee beans, Aroma Bravo received certification from the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) foundation. The CCOF is an agency accredited by the USDA that grants organic certification to retailers, private labelers and farmers.
"Officially certified by the CCOF and the USDA, our roasted coffee beans are guaranteed organic and non-gmo for the health benefit of our consumers. Because no chemicals and pesticides are applied to grow the beans, they are safe to consume. Their natural flavors are also still intact, making them ideal for producing premium gourmet coffee," the representative continued.
But aside from the health benefits, Aroma Bravo's CCOF certification also means that it's favorable for the environment. The organic coffee farmers only use sustainable methods and even handpick the coffee beans themselves, so there's no environmental impact.
"When you choose Aroma Bravo, you're not just enjoying the very best of Honduras coffee but also helping organic coffee farmers and the environment in the process. It's a win-win for everyone," the representative remarked.
Health-conscious coffee lovers can get their organic Honduras coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic Honduras coffee beans. Grown by organic farmers and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse