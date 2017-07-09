News By Tag
Company offers USB Drive Data Recovery Application to recover all deleted data from pen drive
USB Drive Data Recovery Application facilitates user to retrieve all missing or lost data from flash drive storage media.
USB Drive Data Recovery Application provides facility to restore all deleted files saved in different types of file formats which include TXT, WMA WMV, MOV, JPEG, GIF, BMP and other similar file extensions. Pen drive data restoration tool facilitates user to retrieve all lost data due to various data loss conditions such as accidental deletion of file and folders, formatted or reformatted drive, virus or worm infected data, software/hardware malfunction, power failure, human mistake and other similar data loss situations. USB drive data retrieval program restores all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing pen drive on computer system.
Software features:
1. USB drive data recovery software provides facility to recover all mistakenly deleted data from corrupted pen drive storage media.
2. Software provides data preview option to view all lost files before final data recovery process.
3. Pen drive recovery tool facilitates user to restore all deleted data without modification of originality of data.
4. USB drive data recovery software is compatible with all major capacities of pen drive such as 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB and other high capacity drives.
5. Software supports all major pen drive manufacturer brands to recover misplaced data such as Kingston, Dell, SanDisk, Transcend, HP and other popular brands.
