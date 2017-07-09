News By Tag
Recover And Reset Your Icloud Account With The Help Of Simple Steps
Many times, it happens that the users of iCloud feel that there is a need to reset their iCloud account because of some kind of problem which arises in the account. At that times, they are unable to find any kind of solutions on the Internet with the help of some articles written here and there. So, in this article, you will find the troubleshooting steps for resolving this issue with the help of the steps which are recommended by the customer care executives of the Icloud Customer Support.
• The first and foremost thing which you need to do is to simply navigate to your Apple ID account page from your browser.
• In the next step, you have to click on the option named as FORGOT APPLE ID OR PASSWORD.
• After that, you have to confirm your phone number using the method for two-factor authentication.
• Now, it's the time to simply enter the username of your Apple account.
• Next, you have to click on the option which asks the users to reset the password of their Apple ID.
• After that, the customer care executives which are located on the iCloud Password Reset Phone Number suggest every user click on the CONTINUE button.
• In the next step, it's the time to select the option with the help of which you would be able to reset the password of your iCloud account.
• So there are many ways to do that. The first one can be done with the help of the security questions which are present on the screen.
• You just have to answer them and follow the instructions which are present on the screen.
• Along with that, the next method is to get the password recovery code on your email address by clicking on which you would be able to reset your password which will become a matter of just a few minutes.
• The possible method is to ask for the recovery key by which you would be able to reset your Apple ID with the help of the process known as the two-factor authentication.
• So, after you have followed all of these steps, the one thing which you just have to do is to just sign into your Apple account again which you can do by using your username i.e. your Apple ID and your new password.
In case, you are not able to recover your password, then all you have to do is to simply dial the Icloud Password Recovery Phone Number from your phone and you are done.
