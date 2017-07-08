News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mobile Deer Hunting Tower - The Swift Lift
Making setting up and tearing down your deer blind so easy, that one man can do it!
This product enables hunters to attach the trailer to their vehicle and drive out to their favorite hunting spot and be setup in minutes. If the lease is lost, or a new location is better, you can be packed up and ready to move in minutes as well.
Typically, it takes a hunter and his buddies a few hours to setup a deer blind tower, and it's a real hassle to tear it back down if you need to move it. After doing this for many years, Mel Robinson, the founder of this company decided to engineer something different.
When you see the quality and ease of the Swift Lift, you'll want one for this coming hunting season!
This lift can serve many purposes versus just for hunting. Anything that requires you to be 8 to 10 feet in the air to open the view, will be able to make great use of this product.
If you're an avid hunter, this is something that you're going to want!
See the Swift Lift in action on The Swift Lift website: http://www.TheSwiftLift.com
Contact
The Swift Lift
***@theswiftlift.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse