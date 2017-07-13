Joy Faith Ministries International and Joy Fellowship Church Have Moved to a New Location!!

Come join us for 11:00am Sunday service, Intercessory Prayer at 7:00pm Thursdays, and College of Ministry classes at our beautiful new church and ministry office facilities!

-- Joy Faith Ministries International (JFMI) and Joy Fellowship Church are excited to announce our new location in central Colleyville, just off Colleyville Boulevard (Highway 26) at 1901 Industrial Boulevard, First Floor, Colleyville, Texas 76034. Our new location provides a larger facility for Joy Fellowship Church, additional classroom and ministry office space, and additional parking.Joy Faith Ministries International is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization established five years ago by Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges. Joy Fellowship Church, an arm of JFMI, is a non-denominational Christian church that meets Sunday mornings at 11:00am. JFMI also offers a full array of Christian counseling, deliverance, and educational services within one location.The Christian counseling division of JFMI, called Joy@First Light, offers individual, marriage, and family counseling. Deliverance services are also available under the direction of Senior Pastor and JFMI President and Founder Joyce Thilges. All counseling and deliverance ministry services are conducted with the utmost professionalism and confidentiality by the highly-trained JFMI staff.The JFMI College of Ministry, under the direction of the Dean of the JFMI College of Ministry, Dr. Sandra L. Terrell, offers a full curriculum of Bible and ministry leadership courses with internship leading to a Diploma and Ordination. Fall semester courses begin in September. Starting Saturday, September 9th, we are offering the School of Healing, an eight-week course that teaches students the biblical foundations for healing and how to lay hands on the sick and see them recover. The lead instructor and administrator for the School of Healing is Senior Pastor Joyce Thilges. Also, starting on Tuesday evening September 12th, Joy Fellowship Church is pleased to offer "Unlocking the Mysteries of Dreams", an eight-week course on biblical dream interpretation instructed by Associate Dean Karen Kottaridis. Additionally, on Tuesday evenings November 14th and 28th, we are pleased to offer the course "Christian and Church Ethics" instructed by Senior Pastor Dave Thilges. Online registration and fee information is available by accessing the JFMI website link (see the contact information listed below). On-site registration is also available.Also located at our new location is JFMI Productions and Publications, offering full book publishing services including editing, graphic design for book covers, marketing via social media, and printing.Future plans include Joy Faith Academy, a private Christian school for children K-12. Currently, Joy Faith Academy offers private tutoring for adults learning English as a second language.For information about Joy Fellowship Church services, Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, other services of Joy Faith Ministries International, or to schedule an appointment for counseling or deliverance, contact Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges at the phone number or email address listed below.Come and join us!