Stuart Kane Partner Eve Brackmann To Present at OCBA Bridging the Gap Seminar
The purpose of the seminars, which have been presented by the OCBA for more than 35 consecutive years, is to help recently admitted attorneys "Bridge the Gap" between law school and law practice with a valuable introduction to the Orange County Courts and legal community. Ms. Brackmann's Business Law and Landlord-Tenant panels will each provide one hour of CLE credit to participants.
Ms. Brackmann has focused her practice on litigating and resolving business and real estate disputes. Her clients include companies and investors in a variety of markets, such as a national grocery chain, real estate brokers, shopping center owners and developers, landowners, banks, emerging growth companies, a national defense contractor, landlords, tenants, and national and international product manufacturers and distributors in a variety of sectors including apparel, commercial building components, and clean-energy technology. While an aggressive trial lawyer and winning appellate practitioner, Ms. Brackmann also has an excellent record resolving disputes through mediation, negotiation and arbitration. She has been highly successful settling cases for her clients prior to incurring the expense of prolonged litigation.
The Orange County Bar Association provides a wide variety of programs, services and opportunities for its attorney members, the judiciary, and the community. The OCBA is one of the largest voluntary bar associations in California, with over 9,000 members. Members meet regularly in sections and committees dedicated to various areas of law and issues of concern to the legal community.
Stuart Kane LLP's expertise in real estate encompasses everything pertaining to your "places," from acquisition to zoning. We represent developers, owners, landlords, and tenants in retail, industrial, office, and residential markets. We have vast experience with shopping center development, commercial leasing, home building, medical office and assisted living. We represent businesses of every type and size—from start-ups to Fortune 500—with their own real estate needs. We know real estate financing and environmental regulation.
