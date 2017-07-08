 
More Curricular's Popular Research-led Learning Techniques Workshop Is Coming To Welling!

 
 
Learning to Learn Matters!
Learning to Learn Matters!
LONDON, England - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- At More Curricular, we believe in the simple philosophy, a child cannot improve their learning unless they know how to learn.

Our Learning Techniques & Revision Skills Workshop have been transforming the lives of children and parents in London, supporting parents in navigating the education system and helping children to learn how to work SMARTER and in FEWER HOURS to achieve good grades or pass exams.  We now have ambitious plans to take this movement further afield, with Welling being one of our first stops.

About the Workshop

- Using the latest research and a bit of neuroscience we will show you and your child what techniques work and how to use them effectively
- The workshop is only a 2-hour session
- It is designed specifically for children and parents
- All our instructors are qualified teachers/lecturers with backgrounds in education research
- Parents attend free

Price - Limited offer £24 per child
Location - Welling Library on Saturdays 14.30pm - 16.30pm

For more info please email http://www.morecurricular.co.uk/workshops or ring 0203 6037729

Yvette Reinfor
***@morecurricular.co.uk
