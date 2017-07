More Curricular's Popular Research-led Learning Techniques Workshop Is Coming To Welling!

Learning to Learn Matters!

Contact

Yvette Reinfor

***@morecurricular.co.uk Yvette Reinfor

End

-- At More Curricular, we believe in the simple philosophy, a child cannot improve their learning unless they know how to learn.Ourhave been transforming the lives of children and parents in London, supporting parents in navigating the education system and helping children to learn how to work SMARTER and in FEWER HOURS to achieve good grades or pass exams. We now have ambitious plans to take this movement further afield, withbeing one of our first stops.- Using the latest research and a bit of neuroscience we will show you and your child what techniques work and how to use them effectively- The workshop is only a 2-hour session- It is designed specifically for children and parents- All our instructors are qualified teachers/lecturers with backgrounds in education research- Parents attend freeLimited offer £24 per childWelling Library on Saturdays 14.30pm - 16.30pmFor more info please email http://www.morecurricular.co.uk/ workshops or ring