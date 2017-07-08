Always a trusted Florida Real Estate Agent Chuck Goldstein

Chuck Goldstein is a Real Estate Consultant, and is here for all your Buying, Selling, and Leasing needs.

Contact

Florida Design Group LLC

954-745-9585

***@fladg.com Florida Design Group LLC954-745-9585

--Chuck is here to serve you for all your buying, selling and leasing needs in Palm Beach County and beyond. He specialize(s)in:• First Time Home Buyers• New Construction• 55+ Communities• Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist• Senior Housing Professional• Military Relocation Professional• and more!Chuck Goldstein, a Realtor with Bowen Realty, works closely with Clients, Brokers, Investors, Realtors, and Corporate America throughout the entire country, and Internationally. Chuck works closely with his customers in the Corporate Relocation Process.Chuck will be expanding his Real Estate Business to include The State of Georgia for those individuals that may have an interest in Relocating to and from Florida, as well as Georgia. Chuck has the potential to work with Realtors throughout the United States for any of your Real Estate needs.Originally from New Hampshire, Chuck has lived in Palm Beach County for many years where his son attended schools in the public school system, and went on to get degrees at the University of Alabama, and Cornell University. Chuck's wife has been a teacher for many years in one of the local elementary schools.Chuck is a graduate of Brewster Academy founded in 1820 located in Wolfeboro New Hampshire, situated on Lake Winnipesaukee ("The Oldest Summer Resort In America"). He was also a member of the Spanish Club, Soccer and Golf Teams. He was fortunate to have won the Lakes Region Golf Championship, and was nominated to the Brewster Academy Sports Hall Of Fame.Chuck's mentor at Brewster Academy was Dave Pollini, whom he owes a great deal of his success, and worked for Dave, where he was the Head Golf Professional at Kingswood Golf Club during the summer. He also participated as a class agent in the past, and welcomes the opportunity to speak with potential students and their parents seeking an education in New England.Chuck attended and graduated from Burdett College in Boston, and Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida where he received degrees in Marketing. Additionally, he has been an owner of a major Recruiting Company, where he had recruited Engineers throughout the entire country.After spending time in "Corporate America", and rising through the ranks and becoming Division Manager, it was time to seek his passion of owning his own business again, and he chose Real Estate where he is a Realtor with Bowen Realty.In addition to the hard work that Chuck Goldstein provides, he has worked to give back to the local communities he has served, including the following Organizations that are important to him:• Crohns & Colitis Foundation• American Heart Association• Alzheimer's Foundation• Hospice Foundation Of America• Hook A Kid On Golf• Qigong/Tai Chi• The Wounded Warrior Project• Dachshund Rescue South Florida