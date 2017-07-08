News By Tag
KHARIS PUBLISHING Releases "An Unexpected End" Lessons Learned Through Faith, Marriage, & Divorce
When Alexa got married, it was to the man of her dreams. A few years into her marriage, however, problems such as addiction and physical aggression arose, and divorce became her new reality. Sharing honestly about her struggles, including control and bitterness, she provides insight into the bondage which can occur in an unhealthy relationship. The struggles she encountered and her lessons learned are insightful. Hoping others will learn from her mistakes and observations, Alexa shares her story. She encourages people to consider reconciliation when possible and to turn to the Lord for guidance, no matter what the situation.
About the Author: Alexa was born and raised in the Midwest. She grew up going on camping trips with her family to many places; some of her favorite memories are on the shores of the Great Lakes. She is close with her family and is the oldest of four siblings. In her first year of college, Alexa became a Christian. After graduating, she got married and took her first teaching job teaching science for middle school and high school. She then went to work in corporate training for several years. Alexa has a passion for helping people. She also has a strong interest in learning about other cultures and loves to travel. Alexa may be reached through her website: www.anunexpectedend.com.
Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a traditional publishing house located in Northwest Arkansas. The Publisher is focused on acquiring and releasing high impact books and giving authors a trusted platform to share their stories. Kharis Publishing is also driven by a core passion to establish mini-libraries or resource centers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids will learn to read, dream, and grow. Ten percent of each book sold goes directly towards equipping these resource centers with books and computers. Every time you publish or purchase a book from Kharis Publishing, your partnership goes a long way, literally, towards giving these kids an amazing opportunity to read, dream, and grow. Learn more at www.kharispublishing.com.
