PURE: People United Reaching Everyone announces sponsorship with Korean basketball team
PURE Korea to provide $40M Korean Won in GPS products to KT Sonic Boom
"We are proud to partner with and sponsor KT Sonic Boom," said Daren Hogge, PURE CEO. "Our desire to help people achieve their goals through quality products is our mission and we believe our GPS products have a global reach. It's an honor to support the Sonic Boom athletes. We hope to continue this relationship and the development of the players."
The products in the GPS Sports Performance line are 100% natural and backed by science. They provide amino acids, support muscle health, replenish vital nutrients, and promote support through all phases of a workout. The Korean GPK sports line includes:
• "Enogy" (Circulate and Energize - U.S.): pre-workout supplement provides immediate energy and mental focus with amino acids for superior muscle growth*
• Adapt: pre-exercise supplement offers adaptogens to help build stamina.
• Supply (Hydrate U.S.): during-workout supplement replenishes fluids, electrolytes and nutrients.
• Rebuild: post-exercise supplement promotes muscle recovery and tissue maintenance.
KT Sonic Boom is a national basketball team based in Busan, South Korea. Sonic Boom's General Manager, Hyun Jun Choi, agreed to designate "Genesis PURE Day" during the 2017-2018 season starting on October 14, 2017. "We know GPS will help improve the achievement of athletes by enhancing athletic stamina and improving performance."
Visit livepure.com, (http://livepure.com) to begin exploring PURE's products and brand categories. You can also connect with PURE: People United Reaching Everyone on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/
About PURE: People United Reaching Everyone
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. With a mission to enrich lives through simplified nutrition and a supportive culture, PURE envisions a world where all people are empowered to lead healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and bring optimal results. PURE's parent company, Genesis PURE, Inc., is a global company headquartered in Frisco, Texas with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. For more information visit LivePURE.com. (http://www.livepure.com)
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
