Ardmore Restaurant Week Returns To 18 Restaurants July 17 To July 30

Specially Priced 3 Course Meals And Happy Hour Discounts to hit Ardmore for Restaurant Week

Tacos from Tired Hands Fermentaria

End

-- Ardmore Restaurant Week, the two-week celebration of Ardmore's innovative and delicious dining scene, invites you once again to Experience the Difference! Join participating Ardmore establishments Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 30, 2017 for happy hour specials or prix fixe dinner menus. Happy hour specials will be available, in general, from 5pm-7pm and will feature 25% off a selected menu. Dinner participants will offer a prix fixe menu at either $25 or $35. Diners can expect a wide variety of cuisines and will have an opportunity to try out specialty menus created by Ardmore chefs specifically for Ardmore Restaurant Week. Sam's Asian Cuisine, a newcomer to the Ardmore dining scene, has chosen to participate with an outstanding dinner menu featuring items like roti canai – a popular Malaysian crispy style pancake and curry chicken with potato dipping sauce as one of their first course offerings. Tired Hands Fermentaria, a local favorite popular with the craft beer crowd, will feature a selection of their famous tacos during a 4pm-6pm happy hour. View restaurant offerings, detailed menus, and make reservations at www.ArdmoreRestaurantWeek.com."Ardmore Restaurant Week is becoming one of our most popular events," said Christine Vilardo, Executive Director of the Ardmore Initiative. "Ardmore has a reputation on the Main Line – and beyond – as one of the fastest growing dining destinations in the area. Ardmore Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate established Ardmore favorites and introduce the 'new kids on the block'. With choices from Mexican to Moroccan, you can eat somewhere special, and try something new each night!"Happy hour specials will be available, in general, from 5pm-7pm and will feature 25% off a selected menu. Dinner participants will offer a prix fixe menu at either $25 or $35. View restaurant offerings, detailed menus, and make reservations at www.ArdmoreRestaurantWeek.com.Participating restaurants for Ardmore Restaurant Week include:• Besito (105 Coulter Ave.) - Casual restaurant that offers the warmth of a private hacienda while offering thoughtful details & authentic Mexican cuisine• Fuel (5 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Local chain serving organic wraps, panini & bowls, plus juices & coffee, all under 500 calories in a casual, modern space• Hummus (18 Greenfield Ave.) - Hummus, salads, kebabs & other basic Mediterranean fare sold over the counter & without frills.• Hunan (47 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Long-running BYOB dining place offers classic Chinese dishes in a serene setting.• Iron Hill Brewery (60 Greenfield Ave.) - Regional brewpub chain dispensing housemade beers & elevated American comfort fare.• Jack McShea's (34 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Local Public House serving craft Beers and eclectic Pub Fare• Jason's Toridasu (40 Rittenhouse Pl.) - Take out restaurant with fresh made sushi and limited seating• Local Wine & Kitchen (39 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Laid-back restaurant & wine bar serving seasonal New American fare & charcuterie in a hip setting.• MAIDO (5 E. Lancaster Ave.) - A family-owned Japanese store that offers an eat-in food counter that serves home-style Japanese food• Marokko (54 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Fine-dining menu of authentic Moroccan and Mediterranean cuisine, served in a traditional setting.• McCloskey's Tavern (17 Cricket Ave.) - Family-run Irish tavern offering beers & bar food in pubby environment• Pala'a Latin American Seafood (18 West Lancaster Avenue) - Brand new Latin American and Venezuelan seafood featuring empanadas, arepas, ceviche, paticone, house-made juices and more• PokeOno (59 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Sleek fast-casual serving Hawaiian-style cubed & marinated fish & rice bowls with toppings.• Ristorante Positano (21 W. Lancaster Ave.) - Southern Italian dishes served in a cozy setting that includes a bar & outside alley seating• Sam's Asian Cuisine (202 E. Lancaster Ave.) - BYOB serving authentic malaysian and japanese cuisine• The Beer Shoppe (44 Greenfield Ave.) - Beer shop with a massive selection, including rare picks, plus a small bar serving cocktails, Chicago hot dogs, and other american classics• The Tasting Room (8 E. Lancaster Ave.) - Quaint, 20-seat cafe offering inventive farm-to-fork recipes in small plates & family-size entrees• Tired Hands Fermentaria (35 Cricket Terrace) - Set in a historic trolley repair shop, this brewpub serves house beers & an American menu."The opportunities are endless for diners to try a new restaurant or cuisine," Vilardo said. "This event is a great way for visitors to experience the extensive dining options available in Ardmore – we have everything from pub fare to poké! This is a chance for us to shine a spotlight on the many dining establishments and retail businesses found throughout Downtown Ardmore."