Royal Links Offers Open Specials This Week
Get a BOBO Breakfast Special and Open Specialty Drinks throughout the tournament
Whether playing 9, 18 or just stopping by, Stymie's Pub will offer buy one breakfast and get another of equal or lesser value free with the mention of this online BOGO special.
To celebrate the origins of golf, drinks specials that include The Sand Trap, Royal Martini and the Whiskey and Ginger libations will be offered in Stymie's throughout the week.
Royal Links, located at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, hosts traditional and non-traditional events, group outings and non-golf events, offering clients exclusive event planning and execution. To book an event, tee time or for more information, call 702.765.0484 or make reservations or online at http://www.royallinksgolfclub.com.
Royal Links now has local, military and non-peak rates along with annual memberships. The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.
Royal Links Golf Clubs is owned by Shelby Futch and the Scottsdale Golf Group. Futch is a founder of the John Jacobs Golf Schools and was inducted into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. Under the guidance of Futch, Scottsdale Golf Group has grown from the undisputed leader in golf instruction to also become a master of club operations, management services and consumer marketing services.
The General Manager of Royal Links is Jody Niemann, former LPGA pro and the first woman to operate a Las Vegas golf course facility.
To book a tee time, call 702.765.0484.
