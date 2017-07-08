 
News By Tag
* Golf
* British Open
* Las Vegas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Royal Links Offers Open Specials This Week

Get a BOBO Breakfast Special and Open Specialty Drinks throughout the tournament
 
 
Royal Links 3 x 5 Ecard Open Champ
Royal Links 3 x 5 Ecard Open Champ
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Golf
British Open
Las Vegas

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Open Championship from Birkdale will come to life this week at Royal Links Golf Club in Las Vegas. Royal Links was built to honor the rich legacy of the game on the British Isles, and to celebrate that tradition, Stymie's Pub at Royal Links is offering a breakfast BOGO before a round and Open drink specialties throughout the day through July 23.

Whether playing 9, 18 or just stopping by, Stymie's Pub will offer buy one breakfast and get another of equal or lesser value free with the mention of this online BOGO special.

To celebrate the origins of golf, drinks specials that include The Sand Trap, Royal Martini and the Whiskey and Ginger libations will be offered in Stymie's throughout the week.

Royal Links, located at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, hosts traditional and non-traditional events, group outings and non-golf events, offering clients exclusive event planning and execution. To book an event, tee time or for more information, call 702.765.0484 or make reservations or online at http://www.royallinksgolfclub.com.

Royal Links now has local, military and non-peak rates along with annual memberships. The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.

Royal Links Golf Clubs is owned by Shelby Futch and the Scottsdale Golf Group. Futch is a founder of the John Jacobs Golf Schools and was inducted into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. Under the guidance of Futch, Scottsdale Golf Group has grown from the undisputed leader in golf instruction to also become a master of club operations, management services and consumer marketing services.

The General Manager of Royal Links is Jody Niemann, former LPGA pro and the first woman to operate a Las Vegas golf course facility.

To book a tee time, call 702.765.0484.

Contact
Richard Gubbe
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Royal Links Golf Club PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share