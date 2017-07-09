 

American Watch Company Launches Its Grand Reopening Rolex Watch Sale at AmericanWatchCo.Org

AmericanWatchCo.org, a leading U.S. wholesaler of Rolex & other luxury watches, Today Launched its Grand Re-Opening of its retail website with Up to $1800 off Select Rolex Watches at AmericanWatchCo.Org, Opening its wholesale business up to the retail public for the first time.
NEW YORK - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- American Watch Company (AmericanWatchCo.Org), a South-Florida based wholesaler and online retailer of luxury watches, Today Launched its Grand Re-opening of its website and sale, opening its wholesale business and prices to the general public with Up to $1500 off Select Rolex Watches. In particular customers can receive up to $750 off Rolex Datejust Watches or up to $1500 off Rolex President watches. The AmericanWatchco.org Grand-Reopening is an online-only sale event at AmericanWatchCo.org Customers may also call 305-699-2309. Customers can receive up to $750 off Rolex Datejust Watches, and $1500 off Rolex President watches between July 14, 2017 and July 28, 2017.  American Watch Co offers a 100% Authenticity Guarantee, Free FedEx Shipping, & 30-Day Returns on Rolex Watches

About AmericanWatchCo.Org

American Watch Company is a South-Florida based wholesaler of authentic luxury watches. Since 2006 AWC has shipped over $65 million in authentic, pre-owned luxury watches to over 3000 brand-name and independent jewelry and watch stores worldwide.  Our experts have a combined expertise of over 90 years of selling, buying and distributing authentic Rolex and other luxury watches worldwide. Leveraging our relationships with the industry's leading wholesalers of preowned luxury watches American Watch Company acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight.  Our extensive product range includes Rolex, Cartier, Breitling, Patek Philippe and Panerai.  Americanwatchco.org is not an authorized agent or affiliated with Rolex USA, Rolex S.A., Rolex International, Breitling, or Patek Philippe luxury watches. Rolex Day Date, Rolex President, Rolex GMT Master, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, Rolex PearlMaster, Rolex Masterpiece, Rolex Watches, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Yacht-Master, Rolex Explorer and Midsize Rolex and  Sea Dweller are all trademarks of Rolex S.A. AmericanWatchCo.org warranties its watches directly and Rolex S.A. has no obligation to warranty any Rolex watches sold by AmericanWatchCo.org

We are open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm EST and are located at 1601 West Ave, Suite 84, Miami, FL 33139. Please note that we do not have a retail showroom open to the public. We are a wholesaler and online retailer only.

Call us at (305) 699-2309 or Email us at sales@americanwatchco.org

Media Contact
Michael Kumar
Head of B2B Sales
3056992309
***@americanwatchco.org
