Country(s)
Industry News
American Watch Company Launches Its Grand Reopening Rolex Watch Sale at AmericanWatchCo.Org
AmericanWatchCo.org, a leading U.S. wholesaler of Rolex & other luxury watches, Today Launched its Grand Re-Opening of its retail website with Up to $1800 off Select Rolex Watches at AmericanWatchCo.Org, Opening its wholesale business up to the retail public for the first time.
NEW YORK - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- American Watch Company (AmericanWatchCo.Org)
About AmericanWatchCo.Org
American Watch Company is a South-Florida based wholesaler of authentic luxury watches. Since 2006 AWC has shipped over $65 million in authentic, pre-owned luxury watches to over 3000 brand-name and independent jewelry and watch stores worldwide. Our experts have a combined expertise of over 90 years of selling, buying and distributing authentic Rolex and other luxury watches worldwide. Leveraging our relationships with the industry's leading wholesalers of preowned luxury watches American Watch Company acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Our extensive product range includes Rolex, Cartier, Breitling, Patek Philippe and Panerai. Americanwatchco.org is not an authorized agent or affiliated with Rolex USA, Rolex S.A., Rolex International, Breitling, or Patek Philippe luxury watches. Rolex Day Date, Rolex President, Rolex GMT Master, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, Rolex PearlMaster, Rolex Masterpiece, Rolex Watches, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Yacht-Master, Rolex Explorer and Midsize Rolex and Sea Dweller are all trademarks of Rolex S.A. AmericanWatchCo.org warranties its watches directly and Rolex S.A. has no obligation to warranty any Rolex watches sold by AmericanWatchCo.org
We are open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm EST and are located at 1601 West Ave, Suite 84, Miami, FL 33139. Please note that we do not have a retail showroom open to the public. We are a wholesaler and online retailer only.
Call us at (305) 699-2309 or Email us at sales@americanwatchco.org
Media Contact
Michael Kumar
Head of B2B Sales
3056992309
***@americanwatchco.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse