Wisconsin Recognized Nationally for Trauma-Informed Care Successes
United States House of Representatives expected to vote on resolution promoting Trauma-Informed Care, recognizing work of Wisconsin-based Fostering Futures
Members of the Fostering Futures steering committee, including First Lady Tonette Walker, worked in partnership with the Offices of Governor Scott Walker and Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) on the development of the resolution language, which is co-sponsored by Congressmen Gallagher and Danny K. Davis (D-IL).
Recognizing Fostering Futures, H.R. 443 reads, "The State of Wisconsin established Fostering Futures, a Statewide initiative partnering the State with Tribes, State agencies, county governments, and nonprofit organizations to make Wisconsin the first trauma-informed State. The goal of Fostering Futures is to reduce toxic stress and improve life-long health and wellbeing for all Wisconsinites."
Expected for a vote within the coming weeks, H.R. 443 encourages the United States House of Representatives to (1) recognize the importance, effectiveness, and need for trauma-informed care among existing programs and agencies at the Federal level; (2) encourage the use and practice of trauma-informed care within the Federal Government, its agencies, and the United States Congress; and (3) support the designation of "National Trauma Awareness Month" and the designation of a "National Trauma-Informed Awareness Day'' during such month to highlight community resilience through trauma-informed change.
"We are absolutely elated to see this resolution make its way into Congress," said Carol Howard, Milwaukee-based Fostering Futures Director. "Having Wisconsin be recognized in a federal resolution as the first trauma-informed state is a testament to the hard work of many people within Wisconsin who have worked for years to raise awareness of the importance and efficacy of trauma-informed care. We are hopeful this federal recognition will encourage similar support of trauma-informed care across the nation."
About Fostering Futures:
Fostering Futures was organized in 2011 as an initiative of Wisconsin's First Lady, Tonette Walker, to raise awareness about how childhood trauma can dramatically shape a person's life. The initiative is a dynamic collaboration amongst many organizational partners who share a common vision to prevent and reduce childhood trauma while working to improve the health and well-being of Wisconsin's children and families. Fostering Futures' vision is that all Wisconsin children and families are thriving in nurturing communities;
Web: http://fosteringfutureswisconsin.org/
