Award-winning Sports Drama Launches In Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Luxembourg

 
 
TRI movie available July 18 in German-speaking countries
TRI movie available July 18 in German-speaking countries
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Acclaimed drama TRI, which brought home the top prize at the 2016 Northern Virginia International Film & Music Festival, will be released in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg on July 18, 2017.

TRI will be available for digital download and rental from iTunes, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

In addition to winning Film of the Year at the NOVA Fest, Jai Jamison's inspiring drama snared the Indie Spirit Best Story Line Award from the 2016 Boston International Film Festival.

TRI is an inspiring, emotionally-charged drama about Natalie, a medical technician with a history of not finishing things who is inspired by a cancer patient to sign up for her first triathlon.  The film's potent garland of performers includes Jensen Jacobs and legendary TV star Tim Reid.

Natalie (Award-winning actress Jensen Jacobs), is introduced to the strange (and aerodynamic) world of triathletes and meets a colorful cast of characters as she trains for Washington D.C.'s Nations Triathlon. With the support of her new teammates, she digs deep to discover just how far she can push her mind and body.

Triathlete Magazine hailed TRI as the "Feel-Good Triathlon Movie of the Year" and raves, "TRI gets our sport right. You don't want to miss it!"

TRI is the first scripted feature narrative about triathlons and has already enjoyed a successful theatrical run in North America.

The concept of TRI is to raise awareness and hope for those who are seeking compassion or understanding while dealing with cancer as a caregiver, a patient and a survivor.

Jensen Jacobs, Shawn Pelofsky, Jaylen Moore, Chris Williams, Kelly Spitko, Tim Reid and Walker Hays star in a Jai Jamison film, written by Theodore A. Adams III, Monica Lee Bellais and Jai Jamison. The Executive Producers include Kimberly Skyrme, Regional Casting Director for House of Cards, and Russell Williams II, a two-time Academy Award winner.

Available July 18, 2017 on iTunes, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

For more information about TRI please visit:

http://www.TRIforCure.com (http://www.triforcure.com/triforcure/)

http://Facebook.com/TRImovie

Twitter.com/TRImovie

Red Zeppelin YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmhHp4UcX8hp6m2SapyurQg)

TRI (2016) IMDB page (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4949162/)

Media Contact
Company Name: Red Zeppelin Productions, LLC
Phone: +1 571-403-3678
Contact Person: Elizabeth Martins
Email: info@redzepproductions.com
City: Springfield
State: VA
Country: United States
Website: www.redzepproductions.com

Contact
Elizabeth Martins
info@redzepproductions.com
Source:
Email: info@redzepproductions.com
Tags:Triathlon, Sports Movie, Cancer Awareness
Industry:Movies
Location:Springfield - Virginia - United States
Subject:Projects
