Award-winning Sports Drama Launches In Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Luxembourg
TRI will be available for digital download and rental from iTunes, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.
In addition to winning Film of the Year at the NOVA Fest, Jai Jamison's inspiring drama snared the Indie Spirit Best Story Line Award from the 2016 Boston International Film Festival.
TRI is an inspiring, emotionally-
Natalie (Award-winning actress Jensen Jacobs), is introduced to the strange (and aerodynamic)
Triathlete Magazine hailed TRI as the "Feel-Good Triathlon Movie of the Year" and raves, "TRI gets our sport right. You don't want to miss it!"
TRI is the first scripted feature narrative about triathlons and has already enjoyed a successful theatrical run in North America.
The concept of TRI is to raise awareness and hope for those who are seeking compassion or understanding while dealing with cancer as a caregiver, a patient and a survivor.
Jensen Jacobs, Shawn Pelofsky, Jaylen Moore, Chris Williams, Kelly Spitko, Tim Reid and Walker Hays star in a Jai Jamison film, written by Theodore A. Adams III, Monica Lee Bellais and Jai Jamison. The Executive Producers include Kimberly Skyrme, Regional Casting Director for House of Cards, and Russell Williams II, a two-time Academy Award winner.
Available July 18, 2017 on iTunes, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.
For more information about TRI please visit:
http://www.TRIforCure.com (http://www.triforcure.com/
http://Facebook.com/
Twitter.com/
Red Zeppelin YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/
TRI (2016) IMDB page (http://www.imdb.com/
