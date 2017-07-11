On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina conspiracy film The Nth Ward storms onto VOD

End

-- Up and coming, award-winning filmmaker Camille Brown will release her independent feature thriller "THE NTH WARD" on Amazon on Tuesday, August 29th, the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The film is available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital HD."THE NTH WARD" tells the suspenseful and thrilling story of Madison, an engineer with the US Army Corps who is sent to New Orleans to assess the damage years after the hurricane. Efforts to be rebuilt have been thwarted. She investigates why the 9th Ward still has not been rebuilt. While there, bizarre happenings and disappearances lead her down a path of political deceit and voodoo. The film is written and directed by Camille Brown, and produced by Camille Brown and Catrina Brown. Starring Juliette Bennett, James Harvey Ward, Charles Black, Glenn Magee and Peter Jason.For more information please visit: www.thenthward.comPre-order on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2vsF88ILike and follow us on Twitter and Facebook#TheNthWard