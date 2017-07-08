News By Tag
Roslyn Franken tells parents' story of survival and triumph as Holocaust and atomic bomb survivors
July 19 at 6:00pm at the Symphony Orléans Senior Living Retirement Residence, 6419 Lumberman Way, Orléans ON. For information and to RSVP, call Melissa O'Dell at (613) 837-1100.
July 28 at 3:00pm at the Chartwell Empress, 170 McGibbon Dr, Kanata, ON For more information and to RSVP, call Connie Zagler at (613) 271-0034.
Franken's book tells the story of her parents: two young prisoners of war held captive on opposite sides of the world who survive in the most extraordinary of circumstances and eventually meet to find enduring love against all odds. Franken's mother, Sonja, survived the concentration camps of Nazi Europe including Auschwitz while her father, John, survived the Nagasaki atomic bombing as a Prisoner of War in Japan.
Their remarkable life story was also the subject of an award-nominated television documentary and a feature film adaptation of Franken's book is currently under way.
Roslyn is available throughout North America to present her multimedia presentation for conferences, student events, community events, faith-based/
Franken is a seasoned media expert with dozens of feature appearances on television, radio and in numerous newspapers and magazines across North America.
For more information about Roslyn Franken, media interviews and to book Roslyn for speaking engagements, visit http://www.roslynfranken.com.
