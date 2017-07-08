News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Champagne Book Group signs David LeMaster and Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock, Time Stops, T
Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock, Time Stops, Time Stops will make you fear the tick-tock of a clock...
During the Civil War, The War of Northern Aggression to Southerners, General Elijah Beauregard was heralded, although not within earshot, as a demon. Known for shooting his own men for running from carnage, he had no less respect for his beloved Virginia. She'd prayed for his demise, yet only received absolution in her own and her child's death in childbirth. No one else, who dared live in his house, ever died in peace…nor left the premises.
Over a century later, and many mysterious deaths and events, he would have his Ginny… again.
David LeMaster (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
In March 2008, LeMaster was diagnosed with Early Onset Parkinson's and decided to go public with it. Since that time, he has written a play, Shaken, to chronicle his experience. It premiered with great success at the Powell Arena Theater in Pasadena, Texas. He also began dabbling in the world of photography.
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Published by Champagne Book Group (http://www.champagnebooks.com/
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse