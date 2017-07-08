News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Jessica S. Sanchez Joins Udall Shumway PLC
Education Law Attorney, Jessica S. Sanchez Returns to Udall Shumway PLC
Ms. Sanchez has experience providing legal advice and representation on a broad range of matters including, but not limited to, special education, student discipline, employment matters, Open Meeting Law, public records, policy review, and governing board liability issues. Ms. Sanchez has conducted many in-service training programs and has presented a variety of seminars for the National Business Institute, MEDS-PDN, and the Arizona School Boards Association.
Ms. Sanchez is also very active in the community through the Los Abogados Hispanic Bar Association, the Arizona State Bar Board of Governors, and has served on the Bar's Leadership Academy. She recently received the "Top Lawyer Under 40" Award from the Hispanic National Bar Association.
_________
Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.
Contact
Jim Alexander
***@udallshumway.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse