Attorney Jessica S. Sanchez Joins Udall Shumway PLC

Education Law Attorney, Jessica S. Sanchez Returns to Udall Shumway PLC

-- Education Law Attorney, Jessica S. Sanchez has joined Udall Shumway PLC. Ms. Sanchez is a Partner with the Firm, representing school districts and charter schools throughout Arizona. She left the Firm for a brief time to serve as in-house legal counsel for one school disctrict and General Counsel for three other districts.Ms. Sanchez has experience providing legal advice and representation on a broad range of matters including, but not limited to, special education, student discipline, employment matters, Open Meeting Law, public records, policy review, and governing board liability issues. Ms. Sanchez has conducted many in-service training programs and has presented a variety of seminars for the National Business Institute, MEDS-PDN, and the Arizona School Boards Association.Ms. Sanchez is also very active in the community through the Los Abogados Hispanic Bar Association, the Arizona State Bar Board of Governors, and has served on the Bar's Leadership Academy. She recently received the "Top Lawyer Under 40" Award from the Hispanic National Bar Association._________Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.