Stokes Creative Group, Inc. Marketing Director To Receive NJBIZ "Forty Under 40" Award
Her winning attitude and work helping clients communicate effectively through better marketing campaigns, strong oral presentations and social media campaigns made her an excellent candidate for this prestigious award.
"We are very proud of Nicole and the value she brings to our clients," said Christopher Stokes, VP/Creative Director.
The Forty Under 40 awards program celebrates New Jersey's most accomplished young businessmen and women who have been making headlines in their field and who share a commitment to professional excellence and business growth in the community.
For 2017, the winners will be recognized by category. Ms. Pace has been selected as one of five to be honored in the marketing industry. All winners will be honored during an awards reception and ceremony on September 11th in Freehold. Later that month there will be a special publication of NJBIZ highlighting each honoree.
"I taught thousands of students how to give acceptance speeches when I was a professor and now I guess it's my turn to give one," joked Pace. "It's an awesome feeling to be recognized with such a distinguished award."
Nicole has been at Stokes for nearly three years and previously taught various communication courses at Kean University and Ocean County College She has several extracurricular activities including membership in WTS, presenting workshops for Ocean County SCORE, music ministry service at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, and she proudly volunteers and advocates for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Nicole holds a Master's Degree in Communications from Marist College and a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Stockton University.
###
About Stokes Creative Group, Inc.
Stokes Creative Group, Inc. is a full-service marketing firm with more than 30 years in business, specializing in the transportation and construction industries. Their staff's diverse expertise allows them to provide unique approaches to achieve the specific business objectives of their clients. Additionally, their goal is to help clients tell the story of their successes and triumphs as the inspiration to develop a story that will set them apart from their competitors, or help the company grow.
Stokes Creative Group, Inc. is as unique as their clientele, and has had the pleasure of working directly with industry leaders. They have offices throughout the East Coast, from Florida to New York.
For more information, please visit their website at http://www.stokescg.com.
Contact
Chris Stokes, Vice President
6098598400
***@stokescg.com
End
