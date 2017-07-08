News By Tag
Gulf Winds Named Inbound Logistics' 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75)
Gulf Winds International, Inc., a leading provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has recently been named by Inbound Logistics to its G75 Green Supply Chain Partners list.
The selection process considers a company's involvement in three areas - participation in public-private partnerships;
Gulf Winds has invested millions to purchase and upgrade over 1000 container chassis' in the Texas market. Equipped with radial tires and tire inflation systems, Gulf Winds continues to increase fuel efficiency and driver safety.
"Gulf Winds has made upgrades to equipment in the fleet, identified enhanced load patterns, reduced waste company-wide through paperless initiatives, and increased promotion of safe driving best practices. Through these green initiatives we will maintain continual improvement in environmental performance by maximizing our efficiencies and operating safely." - Amy Ferguson, Safety & Compliance Manager.
Additionally, Gulf Winds works directly with owner operators to purchase the latest and most fuel-efficient tractors available on the market.
"Over the last several years Gulf Winds has incentivized its fleet to upgrade to equipment to newer trucks and engines that produce less NOx (Nitrogen oxides that are most relevant for air pollution). Replacing older equipment will result in an annual NOx reduction of 25 tons/year and 124 tons over the next 5 years. Gulf Winds will continue to make the incremental changes that ultimately reduce our carbon footprint and positively contribute to a healthier environment for our community." - Troy Jones, Driver Development Manager.
Most notably, Gulf Winds is responsible for transloading over 60,000 containers a year at its 2 million square foot Port warehouse campuses. These facilities breakdown ocean containers into domestic truckload shipments, thus saving round trip movement of the container to and from the port. The net result is a more efficient supply chain, greater visibility, and over 50% reduction in the carbon footprint of the ocean box.
About Gulf Winds International: Gulf Winds International (http://www.gwii.com), is a third party logistics (3PL) provider, offering industry-leading container drayage, transloading, and domestic transportation services. Gulf Winds is the largest supplier of logistics services in the Gulf region with over 350 trucks, 1000 owned chassis, and 2.0 million sq ft of port related warehouse space. Gulf Winds culture is about "More than the Move" where the Mission is to continually invest in people and community, through providing world class logistics services.
