Hear from Top IP Practitioners, In-House Counsel, Industry Leaders at ACI Summit on IP Due Diligence
In response to the challenging patent landscape surrounding the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, there has never been a more critical time to hear from industry experts on how to successfully execute a cost-efficient due diligence analysis—both for your own portfolio and that of potential targets. Highlights of this year's event include:
- Analyzing the Current Patent Landscape: AIA, Post-Grant Proceedings, Evolving Jurisprudence, and the Effects on Patent Strength
- Uncovering Red Flags in Inventorship and Patent Ownership
- Diving into the Patent Portfolio: Examining the Scope, Patentability, Validity, and Enforceability
- Focusing on Freedom to Operate: Analyzing the Market
- Show me the Money: Strategies to Overcome Valuation Challenges
- And our post-conference workshop session on Best Practices for Managing the Entire Due Diligence Process from Both Sides' Perspectives
Our stellar program faculty includes representatives from Allergan, Biogen Inc., Blaze Bioscience, Inc., BŌNWRx Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Inc., Heliae Development LLC, ImmunoGen Inc., Ipsen Bioscience Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., Microvention, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Shire Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines Inc., and more.
Our program co-chairs had this to say:
"This conference not only addresses an extremely topical and complex subject, but does so with a highly skilled and experienced faculty. Attendees have the chance to learn about and discuss issues that they will continually face in due diligence investigations. This conference is primarily directed to the IP practitioner, but is also highly relevant and informative to business development executives involved in IP-driven transactions. We really look forward to having a wonderful experience with all of you in Philadelphia in November!"
- Adda Gogoris, Partner, Hueschen & Sage PLLC
- Tom Irving, Partner, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Jennifer Zarutskie Sieczkiewicz, Ph.D. Associate General Counsel, Corporate Biogen Inc.
Full information on the forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/
