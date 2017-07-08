 
Industry News





Lompoc Cares event to educate, generate awareness for county-wide foster care and adoption services

Pathway Family Services, Our County. Our Kids. team up to host two informational events for prospective resource families
 
 
LOMPOC, Calif. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Children in foster care all have one thing in common: They all need families to love and support them. To raise awareness for the continuing need of resource and adoptive families, non-profit social services agency Pathway Family Services has teamed up with Our County. Our Kids.,a program of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services, to host Lompoc  Cares, a two-part informational event with Lompoc churches and community agencies servicing children and families in Santa Barbara County.

The family-friendly community event will be held on August 26th at Lompoc Foursquare Church. The event will feature representatives from local foster care advocacy groups Royal Family Kids Camp, Child Hope Services, CALM, Angel Foster Care, Alan Hancock CAFYES Program and Our County. Our Kids. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the inspirational video "ReMoved" and listen to Resource Families as they share heartwarming stories of healing and success.

A follow-up Lompoc Cares discussion with more Q & A and an explanation on the process of becoming a foster parent will be held on August 31st, also at Lompoc Foursquare Church.

To attend Lompoc Cares, RSVP by emailing Larry Cooney at lcooney@pfsffa.org or by phone at 805-739-1111 ext. 304.

Event Information:

Dates/Time:  Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to Noon, and Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 North C St. Lompoc, Calif. 93436

For more information on fostering, adopting, mentoring, and other ways to support local foster children and youth visit www.pfsffa.org or www.ourcountyourkids.org.

About Pathway Family Services

Pathway Family Services is a faith based foster family agency committed to bringing a high level of care for and training to resource families and the children they love, include, and, many times, adopt. Visit www.pfsffa.org for more information.

About Our County. Our Kids.

Our County. Our Kids. is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/  for more information.

Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
Source:Our County Our Kids
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Lompoc Cares, Foster and Adoption, Our County Our Kids
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Lompoc - California - United States
