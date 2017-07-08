 
Industry News





Precision Door Service Receives 2017 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award

Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value
 
 
2017 Best of HomeAdvisor Award
2017 Best of HomeAdvisor Award
 
GOLDEN, Colo. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeAdvisor has announced that 18 pros in the Precision Door Service network have been named a recipient of the 2017 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. This award honors top-notch professionals who provide extraordinary quality, service and value in the home improvement and maintenance industries.

"Millions of homeowners across the nation trust HomeAdvisor to help them find a dependable, qualified professional for their home improvement projects," said HomeAdvisor's President Craig Smith. "Between outstanding work practices, excellent customer service and overall value, the service providers that receive our "Best of" award consistently demonstrate this sense of quality."

Award recipients were selected based on positive reviews earned in quality of work practices, customer service and value. To qualify, they must have a minimum rating of four based on a scale of one to five, be active members in good standing and have at least three verified reviews submitted within the last six months.

Prior to joining the HomeAdvisor network, all service providers are subject to a comprehensive screening. Upon successfully passing the screening, professionals are given a HomeAdvisor seal of approval to display to their customers.

Precision Door Service recipients of the 2017 Best of HomeAdvisor Award:
·         Precision Door Service of  Seattle
·         Precision Door Service of Central Maryland
·         Precision Door Service of Cleveland
·         Precision Door Service of Indianapolis
·         Precision Door Service of Brevard County, FL
·         Precision Door Service of Sarasota
·         Precision Door Service  of Columbia
·         Precision Door Service of Pittsburgh
·         Precision Door Service of Portland
·         Precision Door Service of Pensacola-Panama City
·         Precision Door Service of Mobile-Gulfport
·         Precision Door Service of Las Vegas
·         Precision Door Service of Kansas City
·         Precision Door Service of South New Jersey, Inc.
·         Precision Door Service of Raleigh
·         Precision Door Service of Fort Wayne
·         Precision Door Service of Louisville
·         Precision Door Service of San Jose

About HomeAdvisor
HomeAdvisor's digital home services marketplace connects millions of homeowners with prescreened home improvement professionals, and provides homeowners with tools and resources for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Customers can view average project costs using True Cost Guide, and instantly book appointments online with HomeAdvisor's award-winning app, and through Smart Home devices like Amazon Echo. For more information about HomeAdvisor, visit HomeAdvisor.com

About Precision Door Service
With 88 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.
The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!" www.precisiondoor.net

PHB Inc PRs
