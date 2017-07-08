 
News By Tag
* Tomfoolery
* Tom Lehrer
* North Coast Rep
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Summer Variety Show 'Tomfoolery' To Hit North Coast Rep Stage

 
 
Tomfoolery
Tomfoolery
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tomfoolery
* Tom Lehrer
* North Coast Rep

Industry:
* Entertainment

Subject:
* Events

July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce a revue featuring four actors, a piano and 28 of Lehrer's satirical songs, written in the 1950s and 1960s and known for their "witty naughtiness".  Based on the Tom Lehrer Songbook, it is a show like no other, written by Cameron Mackintosh and Robin Ray.  TomFoolery is one wildly wicked musical revue of novelty songs: "However biting his lyrics, he'd still leave you with a winning tune to hum." – New York Times

Kathy Brombacher directs: Andrew Barnicle*, Sarah Errington*, Christine Hewitt and Lance Arthur Smith*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design),Elisa Benzoni (Costumes),and Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.  Tim McKnight is the Musical Director.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press

TomFoolery begins Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8pm and will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through August 27th. Tickets are $40 and $35 for subscribers. Seniors, Students, Military  & Educators- $37. Please call: 858-481-1055 or visit our website: www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.  North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.


BIOS:

KATHY BROMBACHER (Director) is thrilled to direct this delightfully unique musical for North Coast Repertory Theatre. She is proud to have been the Founder and Emeritus Artistic Director of Moonlight Stage Productions, where she helmed the outdoor summer musicals there for 32 years. She also developed the indoor winter season in the AVO Playhouse in Vista where she produced and directed non-musicals and small musicals for 25 years.  Recent treasured musicals she has directed include Ragtime, the Musical at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, My Fair Lady for the Welk Resort Theatre, and Moonlight's recent Fiddler on the Roof, starring David Ellenstein as Tevye.  Kathy sends kudos to our distinguished musical director and to this gifted cast.   Enjoy Tom Lehrer's jaunty wit and musical satire.

TOM LEHRER (Music and Lyrics) began recording parodies and satirical songs during his years as a student at Harvard. In the 1950s and 1960s, he developed parallel careers as a professor of mathematics and as the writer and performer of cheerfully satirical songs about politics and society. Some of his more famous tunes included "Fight Fiercely, Harvard," "The Old Dope Peddler," "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park," the anti-nuclear-bomb ditty "Who's Next?" and the rather controversial "The Vatican Rag." Tom Lehrer's albums included An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer and That Was the Year That Was. In 1980, his music was revived in the stage show Tomfoolery. Lehrer stopped performing publicly in the mid-1960s and spent many years as a professor of mathematics at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

ANDREW BARNICLE* has acted Off Broadway, in regional theatres across the country, and in film and television.  He has directed over 75 shows and was the artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse for 19 years.  He has also been the associate artistic director at North Coast Rep, where he has directed 12 plays, including the recent Gunmetal Blues and At This Evening's Performance.  He recently appeared at North Coast Rep as General Sickles in Faded Glory, and as Alexander MacKenzie in Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Great Nome Gold Rush.

SARAH ERRINGTON* is happily back after appearing in Dames At Sea as Ruby and before that in Spelling Bee as Logainne. She just finished Shockheaded Peter at Cygnet Theatre and The Little Mermaid with Moonlight Stage Productions. Other SD credits: Sister Act, Peter Pan, Titanic, Little Women, and Nunsense at Moonlight; Into The Woods, Suds: the Rockin' 60's Musical Soap Opera at New Village Arts, Dogfight (nominated for Craig Noel) and The Rocky Horror Show with Cygnet Theatre, Marry Me A Little with Diversionary, Winter Wonderettes and Chicago with the Welk Resort. This last winter Sarah performed at Madison Square Gardens as Rudolph in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical.  All her thanks to Kathy and David and, always, all her love to Rae.

CHRISTINE HEWITT is so pleased to make her debut at North Coast Rep in Tomfoolery. Most recently she was seen in the comic role of Sister Miller in Damn Yankees at the Speckles Theatre.  Christine has a long history with comedy, playing such varied roles as Lady of The Lake, Spamalot (Moonlight Amphitheater), Sister Mary Amnesia, Nunsense (Actors Theatre of Louisville) and Lina Lamont, Singin' in the Rain (North Carolina Theatre). Favorites include, Sunset Boulevard (Really Useful Co.) and Eleanor An American Love Story as FDR's mistress (Ford's Theatre, D.C.). Christine gives her love to her 2 boys, Jake and Damian.

LANCE ARTHUR SMITH* is an actor, writer, and fight choreographer. His work has been seen locally at The Welk Resort, The Old Globe, Cygnet, San Diego Rep, Lamb's Players, Mo'olelo, Moonlight, San Diego Musical Theatre, Starlight, ion, Intrepid, New Village Arts, Scripps Ranch, and North Coast Rep. His last North Coast Rep show was Romance, Romance. Writing commissions include Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play for San Diego Musical Theatre (returning this December) and The Price of Peace for New Village Arts. He is the author of the nonfiction book Princess Geek, a memoir, parenting guide, and analysis of pop culture. www.lanceasmith.com

Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Source:
Email:***@northcoastrep.org
Posted By:***@northcoastrep.org Email Verified
Tags:Tomfoolery, Tom Lehrer, North Coast Rep
Industry:Entertainment
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North Coast Repertory Theatre News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share