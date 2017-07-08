News By Tag
Summer Variety Show 'Tomfoolery' To Hit North Coast Rep Stage
Kathy Brombacher directs: Andrew Barnicle*, Sarah Errington*, Christine Hewitt and Lance Arthur Smith*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design),Elisa Benzoni (Costumes),and Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager. Tim McKnight is the Musical Director.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/
TomFoolery begins Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8pm and will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through August 27th. Tickets are $40 and $35 for subscribers. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators- $37. Please call: 858-481-1055 or visit our website: www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIOS:
KATHY BROMBACHER (Director) is thrilled to direct this delightfully unique musical for North Coast Repertory Theatre. She is proud to have been the Founder and Emeritus Artistic Director of Moonlight Stage Productions, where she helmed the outdoor summer musicals there for 32 years. She also developed the indoor winter season in the AVO Playhouse in Vista where she produced and directed non-musicals and small musicals for 25 years. Recent treasured musicals she has directed include Ragtime, the Musical at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, My Fair Lady for the Welk Resort Theatre, and Moonlight's recent Fiddler on the Roof, starring David Ellenstein as Tevye. Kathy sends kudos to our distinguished musical director and to this gifted cast. Enjoy Tom Lehrer's jaunty wit and musical satire.
TOM LEHRER (Music and Lyrics) began recording parodies and satirical songs during his years as a student at Harvard. In the 1950s and 1960s, he developed parallel careers as a professor of mathematics and as the writer and performer of cheerfully satirical songs about politics and society. Some of his more famous tunes included "Fight Fiercely, Harvard," "The Old Dope Peddler," "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park," the anti-nuclear-
ANDREW BARNICLE* has acted Off Broadway, in regional theatres across the country, and in film and television. He has directed over 75 shows and was the artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse for 19 years. He has also been the associate artistic director at North Coast Rep, where he has directed 12 plays, including the recent Gunmetal Blues and At This Evening's Performance. He recently appeared at North Coast Rep as General Sickles in Faded Glory, and as Alexander MacKenzie in Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Great Nome Gold Rush.
SARAH ERRINGTON* is happily back after appearing in Dames At Sea as Ruby and before that in Spelling Bee as Logainne. She just finished Shockheaded Peter at Cygnet Theatre and The Little Mermaid with Moonlight Stage Productions. Other SD credits: Sister Act, Peter Pan, Titanic, Little Women, and Nunsense at Moonlight; Into The Woods, Suds: the Rockin' 60's Musical Soap Opera at New Village Arts, Dogfight (nominated for Craig Noel) and The Rocky Horror Show with Cygnet Theatre, Marry Me A Little with Diversionary, Winter Wonderettes and Chicago with the Welk Resort. This last winter Sarah performed at Madison Square Gardens as Rudolph in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical. All her thanks to Kathy and David and, always, all her love to Rae.
CHRISTINE HEWITT is so pleased to make her debut at North Coast Rep in Tomfoolery. Most recently she was seen in the comic role of Sister Miller in Damn Yankees at the Speckles Theatre. Christine has a long history with comedy, playing such varied roles as Lady of The Lake, Spamalot (Moonlight Amphitheater)
LANCE ARTHUR SMITH* is an actor, writer, and fight choreographer. His work has been seen locally at The Welk Resort, The Old Globe, Cygnet, San Diego Rep, Lamb's Players, Mo'olelo, Moonlight, San Diego Musical Theatre, Starlight, ion, Intrepid, New Village Arts, Scripps Ranch, and North Coast Rep. His last North Coast Rep show was Romance, Romance. Writing commissions include Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play for San Diego Musical Theatre (returning this December) and The Price of Peace for New Village Arts. He is the author of the nonfiction book Princess Geek, a memoir, parenting guide, and analysis of pop culture. www.lanceasmith.com
