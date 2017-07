Summer Variety Show 'Tomfoolery' To Hit North Coast Rep Stage

Tomfoolery

Contact

North Coast Repertory Theatre

***@northcoastrep.org North Coast Repertory Theatre

End

-- North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce a revue featuring four actors, a piano and 28 of Lehrer's satirical songs, written in the 1950s and 1960s and known for their "witty naughtiness". Based on the Tom Lehrer Songbook, it is a show like no other, written by Cameron Mackintosh and Robin Ray.is one wildly wicked musical revue of novelty songs: "However biting his lyrics, he'd still leave you with a winning tune to hum." –Kathy Brombacher directs: Andrew Barnicle*, Sarah Errington*, Christine Hewitt and Lance Arthur Smith*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design),Elisa Benzoni (Costumes),and Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager. Tim McKnight is the Musical Director.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/pressbegins Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8pm and will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through August 27th. Tickets are $40 and $35 for subscribers. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators- $37. Please call: 858-481-1055 or visit our website: www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.BIOS:KATHY BROMBACHER (Director) is thrilled to direct this delightfully unique musical for North Coast Repertory Theatre. She is proud to have been the Founder and Emeritus Artistic Director of Moonlight Stage Productions, where she helmed the outdoor summer musicals there for 32 years. She also developed the indoor winter season in the AVO Playhouse in Vista where she produced and directed non-musicals and small musicals for 25 years. Recent treasured musicals she has directed includeat the Moonlight Amphitheatre,for the Welk Resort Theatre, and Moonlight's recent, starring David Ellenstein as Tevye. Kathy sends kudos to our distinguished musical director and to this gifted cast. Enjoy Tom Lehrer's jaunty wit and musical satire.TOM LEHRER (Music and Lyrics) began recording parodies and satirical songs during his years as a student at Harvard. In the 1950s and 1960s, he developed parallel careers as a professor of mathematics and as the writer and performer of cheerfully satirical songs about politics and society. Some of his more famous tunes included "Fight Fiercely, Harvard," "The Old Dope Peddler," "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park," the anti-nuclear-bomb ditty "Who's Next?" and the rather controversial "The Vatican Rag." Tom Lehrer's albums includedandIn 1980, his music was revived in the stage show. Lehrer stopped performing publicly in the mid-1960s and spent many years as a professor of mathematics at the University of California at Santa Cruz.ANDREW BARNICLE* has acted Off Broadway, in regional theatres across the country, and in film and television. He has directed over 75 shows and was the artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse for 19 years. He has also been the associate artistic director at North Coast Rep, where he has directed 12 plays, including the recentandHe recently appeared at North Coast Rep as General Sickles in, and as Alexander MacKenzie inSARAH ERRINGTON* is happily back after appearing inas Ruby and before that inas Logainne. She just finishedat Cygnet Theatre andwith Moonlight Stage Productions. Other SD credits:, andat Moonlight;at New Village Arts,(nominated for Craig Noel) andwith Cygnet Theatre,with Diversionary,andwith the Welk Resort. This last winter Sarah performed at Madison Square Gardens as Rudolph in. All her thanks to Kathy and David and, always, all her love to Rae.CHRISTINE HEWITT is so pleased to make her debut at North Coast Rep in. Most recently she was seen in the comic role of Sister Miller inat the Speckles Theatre. Christine has a long history with comedy, playing such varied roles as Lady of The Lake,(Moonlight Amphitheater), Sister Mary Amnesia,(Actors Theatre of Louisville) and Lina Lamont,(North Carolina Theatre)Favorites include,andas FDR's mistress (Ford's Theatre, D.C.). Christine gives her love to her 2 boys, Jake and Damian.LANCE ARTHUR SMITH* is an actor, writer, and fight choreographer. His work has been seen locally at The Welk Resort, The Old Globe, Cygnet, San Diego Rep, Lamb's Players, Mo'olelo, Moonlight, San Diego Musical Theatre, Starlight, ion, Intrepid, New Village Arts, Scripps Ranch, and North Coast Rep. His last North Coast Rep show was. Writing commissions includefor San Diego Musical Theatre (returning this December) andfor New Village Arts. He is the author of the nonfiction book, a memoir, parenting guide, and analysis of pop culture. www.lanceasmith.com