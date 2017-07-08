 
News By Tag
* Dawn Alba
* Engineered Tax Services
* Lawyer West Palm Beach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Engineered Tax Services' In-House General Counsel, Dawn Alba, Receives 2017 First Chair Award

Engineered Tax Services Proudly Recognizes In-House General Counsel, Dawn Alba, as a 2017 First Chair Award Recipient
 
 
Dawn Alba, 2017 First Chair Award Recipient
Dawn Alba, 2017 First Chair Award Recipient
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dawn Alba
* Engineered Tax Services
* Lawyer West Palm Beach

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) proudly announces that in-house general counsel, Dawn Alba, is a 2017 First Chair Award Recipient. Dawn is a well-known lawyer, not just at ETS, but throughout the city of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dawn is a dedicated lawyer with a fabulous personality. She cannot walk down the street without running in to someone she knows. Dawn makes a significant contribution to the legal community every day. She says she is honored to be a recipient of the First Chair Award. "I am proud to be in such great company among the other legal counsel (who are also recipients), and grateful to Julio Gonzalez for hiring me as his counsel," Dawn said.

Dawn is the Corporate Counsel for ETS. She performs tax consulting and related services, including without limitation, tax consulting relating to energy tax credits, cost segregation, research and development, construction tax planning, fixed asset depreciation, among other areas - combining principles of engineering, tax and accounting, including litigation in intellectual property.

More about the First Chair Awards

This is the seventh year for the annual First Chair Awards program, and it has become the must-attend event for in-house counsel and their partners in the private legal community. This year's event on August 30th in Chicago, honors more than 150 in-house counsel from some of the country's most recognized companies. All recipients should be very proud of their accomplishments and for making significant contributions to the legal community. They will be honored with an all-day conference that is followed by an evening awards gala. The full-day event includes CLE programming, presented by First Chair faculty, a General Counsel Panel, a private luncheon, and breakout sessions led by top law firm practitioners and members of the in-house community.

For more information about ETS or about Dawn Alba, please visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@engineeredtaxservices.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Engineered Tax Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share