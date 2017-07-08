News By Tag
Engineered Tax Services' In-House General Counsel, Dawn Alba, Receives 2017 First Chair Award
Engineered Tax Services Proudly Recognizes In-House General Counsel, Dawn Alba, as a 2017 First Chair Award Recipient
Dawn is the Corporate Counsel for ETS. She performs tax consulting and related services, including without limitation, tax consulting relating to energy tax credits, cost segregation, research and development, construction tax planning, fixed asset depreciation, among other areas - combining principles of engineering, tax and accounting, including litigation in intellectual property.
More about the First Chair Awards
This is the seventh year for the annual First Chair Awards program, and it has become the must-attend event for in-house counsel and their partners in the private legal community. This year's event on August 30th in Chicago, honors more than 150 in-house counsel from some of the country's most recognized companies. All recipients should be very proud of their accomplishments and for making significant contributions to the legal community. They will be honored with an all-day conference that is followed by an evening awards gala. The full-day event includes CLE programming, presented by First Chair faculty, a General Counsel Panel, a private luncheon, and breakout sessions led by top law firm practitioners and members of the in-house community.
For more information about ETS or about Dawn Alba, please visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
