 
News By Tag
* Na Wildlife
* Native American
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dartmouth
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Walk Around Turtle Island July issue now on line!

Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Na Wildlife
* Native American

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Dartmouth - Massachusetts - US

DARTMOUTH, Mass. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Monthly Features

Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!; Native Words (Additional); Places To See!;Plenty Basket; Plenty Basket: Extra!; Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials, and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology

Semiregular Features

(New) Totems by guest columnist Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds; Zuni Totem Animals

Plenty Basket: Extra!

Cowboy Bison Burgers with Whiskey-Glazed and Charred Onions

Wild Patch Blackberry Cobbler

CURRENT TOTEMS ARTICLE

Totems: RAT, Part 2

by Cie Simurro- Thunderbird Starwoman

Wingeds; Flying Jewels: North American Hummingbirds; Part Two: Rufous Hummingbird

Plenty Basket;(Native and traditional American food recipes!); The Summer Time Potpourri of Foods

Kachinas; Corn Maiden Kachina/Katsinmana

Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings; Salmon: Jul 22 - Aug 21

Finned Ones; Pike Family fishes (Family Esocidae)

Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Summer Part Two: (July)

Plant Persons; Hummingbird plants used by Native Americans; Part Two: Beardtongues/ Penstemon

Featured Next Month!

Next Issue August

Hopefully ready by or before, third week July.

https://www.facebook.com/Nativeamerandwildlife

Contact
Dennis Vieira
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:face book
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Do You Know? News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share