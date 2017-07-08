J National Announces Their New Website Launching

J National Contractors Announces Their New Website Launching

jnational- announces- new- website- sharing

Contact

Click4Corp

***@click4corp.com Click4Corp

End

--J National, a Dallas, Texas-based group of professionals in the construction industry specializing in renovation, restoration and repair, announced the upcoming launch of its vivid new website, located at www.JNational.com. The company's sleekly-redesigned web portal will more clearly guide visitors to primary sections of the site, including "What We Do" (roofing, renovations and disaster restoration services), "Latest Projects" (fire restoration, multifamily renovation and all projects), "Our Clients," "Why Choose Us?," "Testimonials,""Latest News" and more.Established in 2000, J National is a fully insured and licensed general contractor specializing in exceptional residential, commercial and multifamily general contracting services to property management companies and homeowners. They perform everything from small repairs to complete renovations, offering emergency plumbing and electrical services, as well, on a 24/7 basis. As a leader in the industry, the company has always worked to develop advanced technology and innovative methods that are honest and dependable – all while delivering a commitment to quality and utilizing constantly improving techniques."At J National, we are a team-oriented group of professionals in the construction industry, and we rely on the collective talent and creativity of each one of our employees and contractors – which is precisely why we never sub-contract any of our projects, large or small, to any outsiders or third-party contractors,"explains Juda Katav, owner of J National "All of our contracting projects are completed in-house, the primary reason why many property management companies and homeowners have partnered with us for years when adding value to their property was their main priority."The bottom line is that we believe in building trusting relationships, and our team thrives on providing quality work at competitive pricing."According to J National representatives, a roof provides essential protection over an investment, and choosing the best type of roofing to fit the structure of a particular property – and within budget – is a vital factor in keeping a property protected. To that end, J National professionals provide cost-effective solutions for the installation, maintenance, repair or replacement of a roofing system best suited for their clients' properties."Nothing can make a property shine like quality workmanship,"adds Katav. "The J National renovation professionals are attentive to the intricate details of interior and exterior finish work, and all customers can be confident that our qualified team members will take care of all the elements that make such a big difference when it comes to the appearance and structural functioning of a property."J National also offers in-house claim adjusters who can manage and execute an entire disaster/catastrophe claim and get the disaster restoration process started, in addition to the complete reconstruction of a damaged property. Guided by professional specialists from J National, clients do not need to stress over the hassles, technicalities and requirements their insurance demands for paying their claim."Our experienced estimators are committed to planning and executing any remodeling or renovation project, with nothing less than professionalism and integrity," concludes Katav."This ensures perfect workmanship and strict adherence to enhance the value of any property."J National is located at 17630 Davenport Road Suite 104 in Dallas and can be reached by calling (972) 776-0010. For more information visit www.JNational.com.