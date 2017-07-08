News By Tag
J National Announces Their New Website Launching
Established in 2000, J National is a fully insured and licensed general contractor specializing in exceptional residential, commercial and multifamily general contracting services to property management companies and homeowners. They perform everything from small repairs to complete renovations, offering emergency plumbing and electrical services, as well, on a 24/7 basis. As a leader in the industry, the company has always worked to develop advanced technology and innovative methods that are honest and dependable – all while delivering a commitment to quality and utilizing constantly improving techniques.
"At J National, we are a team-oriented group of professionals in the construction industry, and we rely on the collective talent and creativity of each one of our employees and contractors – which is precisely why we never sub-contract any of our projects, large or small, to any outsiders or third-party contractors,"
"The bottom line is that we believe in building trusting relationships, and our team thrives on providing quality work at competitive pricing."
According to J National representatives, a roof provides essential protection over an investment, and choosing the best type of roofing to fit the structure of a particular property – and within budget – is a vital factor in keeping a property protected. To that end, J National professionals provide cost-effective solutions for the installation, maintenance, repair or replacement of a roofing system best suited for their clients' properties.
"Nothing can make a property shine like quality workmanship,"
J National also offers in-house claim adjusters who can manage and execute an entire disaster/catastrophe claim and get the disaster restoration process started, in addition to the complete reconstruction of a damaged property. Guided by professional specialists from J National, clients do not need to stress over the hassles, technicalities and requirements their insurance demands for paying their claim.
"Our experienced estimators are committed to planning and executing any remodeling or renovation project, with nothing less than professionalism and integrity," concludes Katav."This ensures perfect workmanship and strict adherence to enhance the value of any property."
J National is located at 17630 Davenport Road Suite 104 in Dallas and can be reached by calling (972) 776-0010. For more information visit www.JNational.com.
