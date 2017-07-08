News By Tag
Jacksonville Party Company to transform Anheuser-Busch into a Haunted Brewery
Haunted Brewery experience will begin Sept. 29 and continue throughout October
"We are excited to launch Jacksonville Haunts and bring the first haunted party event to Anheuser-Busch's Jacksonville brewery," said White. "Last year's Oktoberfest at Anheuser Busch was such a big success with about 10,000 in attendance over the two-day event. We wanted to add something that could extend the fun throughout the month of October and what better than a Haunted Brewery."
The Haunted Brewery will include a zombie apocalypse interactive experience throughout the brewery, produced by Jacksonville Haunts. The experience will resemble laser tag, but the goal will be to shoot the zombies who have taken over the brewery. A team of 10 players will go through the zombie apocalypse every three minutes.
Jacksonville Haunts will be handling everything related to the zombie apocalypse. Jacksonville Party Company, along with Client Focused Media and Buzz Media Group, will be planning and promoting both the Haunted Brewery and Oktoberfest Jacksonville at the Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery. The Haunted Brewery festivities will include an art exhibit, food trucks, live music, zombie paintball shooting outside of the brewery and more.
"The Haunted Brewery will be unlike anything we have ever done at the brewery," said Charlie Olden, brewery tour manager at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. "We are very excited to host this incredibly fun and unique event. We look forward to seeing everyone at the brewery."
The Haunted Brewery is expected to be one of the largest in the country. The event will start on Sept. 29 and 30 in conjunction with Oktoberfest Jacksonville and will continue every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the month of October. Tickets will be available at thehauntedbrewery.com.
About Anheuser- Busch Brewery
The Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery was opened in 1969 and is one of Anheuser-Busch's 12 breweries located in the United States. Visitor and special beermaster tours are available at the Jacksonville Brewery, which produces Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Light Platinum, Busch, Busch Light, Michelob Light, Michelob AmberBock, Michelob ULTRA, Natural Light, Natural Ice, Shocktop and Landshark. For 165 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America's most popular beers. Anheuser-Busch is the U.S. arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev and operates 21 local breweries, 21 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities across the United States. For more information, visit www.anheuser-
About Jacksonville Party Company
Jacksonville Party Company provides unique ideas and designs along with professional organization and execution of any type of event. The company specializes in casino events, corporate functions, holiday parties, school functions, concerts and fundraisers. They are committed to making the events stress free, flawless and memorable. Their team of out-of-the-box thinkers focuses on details to bring the customers vision to life, while staying within budget. Visit JacksonvillePartyCompany.com for more information and view their video at https://vimeo.com/
About Client Focused Media and BUZZ Media Group
Client Focused Media was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, event planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services and public relations to a variety of clients. BUZZ Media Group produces BUZZ TV, iwantabuzz.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. CFM and BUZZ Media are located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 and can be reached at (904) 232-3001 (tel:(904)%20232-
Media Contact
Kelly White
9042323001
kelly.white@
