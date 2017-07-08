 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Boutique Real Estate Brokerage Opens Salem Office

Total Property Resources of Bend, Oregon expand into the Salem market
 
 
BEND, Ore. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A Bend-based, boutique real estate brokerage recently opened their fourth Oregon office just blocks from the State Capital building in the historic Reed Opera House, downtown Salem.

While scouting locations in Salem, a rare opportunity for a space in the Reed Opera House presented itself. The location, which was already desirable, was made magical by the revelation that the building had once been home to the historical C.A. Reed & Co., Real Estate and Insurance Agents, founded by Cyrus Reed builder and owner of the Reed Opera House prior to selling the historic building in 1885. On the addition of a Salem office, President and CEO Janis Alexander says, "As soon as we walked into the Reed Opera House and heard the history and stories of this location, we knew we couldn't have found a more perfect place to set up our new office. Salem has given us a warm welcome and we're excited to be a part of this community."

Total Property Resources has been serving Oregon since 2003, starting out in Bend, Oregon. They have since expanded to locations in Portland, Vancouver and Salem. In addition, Total Property Resources is the exclusive representative for Leverage Global Partners in Central Oregon, Vancouver and the Salem areas. Leverage Global Partners aligns the most prestigious independent real estate brokerage firms from around the world, creating a global network of professionals that serve the relocation needs of home buyers and sellers, nationally and internationally. As a partner in Leverage, their brokers have multiple avenues through which a seller's property profile can be maximized and marketed.

To learn more about Total Property Resources or inquire about joining their team, contact Janis Alexander (503) 467-7237

About Total Property Resources:

Total Property Resources is a progressive mid-size boutique real estate firm with locations on the sought-after Westside of Bend, Oregon, the heart of the Pearl District of Portland, Oregon and Downtown Salem in the historic Reed Opera House. We serve all of Central Oregon, the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington metropolitan areas as well as the Willamette Valley region. We have a professional team of dynamic real estate brokers in each location with experience, integrity, and commitment to service. We understand that buying or selling a home can be a life changing experience and our agents strive to exceed your needs every step of the way and guide you through the entire process. Learn more about Total Property Resources by visiting www.total-property.com

Contact
Mandy Davis
VP of Marketing
5413300588
***@total-property.com
Source:Total Property Resources
Email:***@total-property.com Email Verified
Click to Share