Hollywood Movie Train Adventure

FILLMORE, Calif. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Contacts

Tresa Wilkinson

Fillmore & Western Railway

805-524-2546

tj@fwry.com

This special train adventure will be on July 29, 2017 departing at 5:30. While on board as we clickety clack down the tracks, have a BBQ tri-tip and chicken dinner, or a vegetarian meal. During your train ride, visit with characters from our dinner trains as performed by P.Maxwell Productions. Watch Bob Bolivar from Magic Castle perform amazing feats of magic table side.  Those pistol packing cowboys "Mad Mama and her Magnificent 6.5" will be onboard, so watch your valuables. Who knows whose loot they may want? View the gallery of pictures showing many of the productions that were filmed with Fillmore & Western Railway. During our stop at Piru, Mad Mama and her Magnificent 6.5 will put on a short show of how the old Wild West life could have been. A VIP tour of the Packing House is included, no processing done here any longer, just loads of cool collectibles. See antique cars, trailers, and a wonderful blast from the past of rare pristine items. So come out and celebrate our 25th year of operation with us. Advance reservations are required. Visit www.fwry.com or call 805-524-2546 to make those reservations Adults $75. 3-12 $58. Under 2 free on adults lap (no meal).

Tags:Train Rides, Murder Mystery dinner trains, Polar Express train rides
Industry:Tourism
Location:Fillmore - California - United States
Subject:Events
