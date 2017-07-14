 
Industry News





Win Free Tickets to Civil Youth!

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Philadelphia based Civil Youth make the kind of rock music you can scream your lungs out to…and we've got your chance to do it! The band is on tour this August and we're giving away free tickets to select shows along the way.

Cannonballing into the scene, Civil Youth left their roots in Philadelphia to quickly take on the rest of U.S. (Independently) "You remind me of…" "How do you have so much energy on stage?", "You guys are so different, but I love it!". Fans and critics alike can't quite put Civil Youth into a genre, and they've loved it ever since their start in 2015.

Civil Youth finds a way to fuse heavy guitars, electronic synths, pop vocals, and fast rapping, into a song like no band has yet. At least not like this… After 8 national tours, sync placements in outlets like MTV & VH1, opening for Twenty One Pilots, Awolnation, & Grouplove, people are starting to see why these Philly boys are worth watching. Civil Youth's highly anticipated 3rd full-length album was released on May 19th, 2017. You need to take notice why people can't stop saying "Civil Youth is the next big thing".


*** Read more about Civil Youth and their current tour: http://blog.thrillcall.com/2017/07/14/win-free-tickets-to...

Want to win free tickets to see Civil Youth? Check out a list of dates below and download the Thrillcall app in order to enter to win! https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?utm_source=PRLog&utm_m...


8/4 @ The Nick (Birmingham, AL)

8/5 @ Howlin' Wolf (New Orleans, LA)

8/7 @ Walter's Downtown (Houston, TX)

8/10 @ Jack's Patio Bar (San Antonio, TX)

8/11 @ The Lowbrow Palace (El Paso, TX)

8/16 @ Bottom of the Hill (San Francisco, CA)

8/18 @ Rock City Studios (Ventura, CA)

8/22 @ Analog Cafe & Theater (Portland, OR)

8/23 @ The Funhouse (Seattle, WA)

8/28 @ Hi-Tone Cafe (Memphis, TN)
