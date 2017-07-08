News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Laurel Egan Kenny of Turningpoint Communications Reappointed to Dallas Financial Professionals Board
DAFP is a professional association made up of individuals in treasury and financial careers in Dallas and the surrounding areas, and offers services such as treasury education, relationship building, regional collaboration and community development.
As Communication/
Egan Kenny is also responsible for upholding the Dallas AFP brand in all multimedia communications, including the website, email, conference app, member and prospecting correspondences, and conference communications. She also trains her fellow board members and other DAFP members on appropriate use of social media.
Egan Kenny originally joined the DAFP Board as a Director in 2014, after serving for eight years on the New England Association for Financial Professionals (including serving as Treasurer, Vice President, and President). She has since been asked to serve under two leadership regimes.
She also represents the board each year at the Regional Officers Meeting, presenting on relevant industry topics and sharing best practices with colleagues from across the U.S. Egan Kenny has won awards for her participation, including for marketing communications and board management.
"DAFP is an invaluable resource for those in corporate treasury, accounting, banking, and other financial services," said Egan Kenny. "Given my own background in financial services, and since our firm works specifically with treasury management professionals, DAFP is a great fit for Turningpoint Communications. I'm honored to once again be reappointed to the organization's board, and look forward to continuing to communicate the fantastic opportunities DAFP offers its members, as well as those in the greater financial community."
About Turningpoint Communications
In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations. Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.
Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years. Laurel presents nationally on treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.
For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse