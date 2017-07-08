Tile & Stone Medic expand services to all of the UK

New nationwide tiled floor cleaning service's coverage expands across the UK

-- Building on their existing work providing tile and stone floor restoration services throughout Birmingham and Cheshire, Tile & Stone Medic have increased their coverage to offer services throughout the U.K. The expanded service offering means that thousands more customers now have access to Tile & Stone Medic's tiled floor restoration services.The minds behind Tile & Stone Medic first entered the cleaning industry in 1999, starting from their Birmingham headquarters. Since that time, they have gradually grown to offer their services to more and more areas. After initially expanding into Cheshire, then into Lancashire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, the next step was to expand coverage even further.With tiled floors becoming more popular in homes and business, the new service aims to provide complete restoration solutions to customers everywhere. Tile & Stone Medic's nationwide tile restoration service was set up as a single solution for customers looking for tiled floor services. As such, the available options include one-off cleaning, regular maintenance contracts, stripping, stain removal, repair, washing and sealing.Tile & Stone Medic's previous floor cleaning and restoration work has focussed on all of the different natural and man-made materials used in commercial and domestic flooring. As a result, their tile-focussed services take aim at all type of tile used in interiors, including flagstone, ceramic, porcelain, quarry tile, slate, terracotta, travertine and Victorian Minton tile. The decision to expand the service was taken after noting that the company's tile restoration services were amongst their most frequently used, particularly those for Victorian Minton tile floors.By building on their existing experience, Tile & Stone Medic now offer thousands of new customers the benefit of their previous work. Positioned as a high-end but affordable service, the company promise to use only the highest quality cleaning solutions on their customers floors. Paul Godson, one of the managing directors of the company, commented "by selecting the most appropriate cleaning solution for each type of tile we work on, we are able to achieve long lasting results which we believe offer great value."Tile & Stone Medic are a floor restoration company headquartered in Birmingham. Services are available for all man made and natural floors and are offered nationwide.