Following DOT Drug Testing Requirements Vital
Transportation business owners have a lot on their plates, including employee safety and government compliance. Staying up-to-date on Wisconsin DOT drug testing requirements is one of those challenges. Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium helps businesses stay informed and complaint.
National and Wisconsin DOT drug testing requirements cover employees with a commercial driver's license. The alcohol and drug testing regulations include requirements for testing, frequency of tests and what substances are tested for. Drivers are tested for alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, opiates, phencyclidine (PCPs), amphetamines and methamphetamines.
DOT Drug Testing Requirements Determine Frequency Before starting a job: An employer must receive a negative drug test result before allowing a CDL driver to operate a commercial vehicle. After an accident or injury: Depending on the incident and its severity, testing may be required. Random tests: All CDL drivers need to be part of a random drug testing pool. Reasonable suspicion: Employees who appear under the influence of drugs or alcohol should be tested. Two supervisors must document their suspicions before requesting the employee take a test. Return-to-duty:
"At WDTC, we help businesses of all sizes manage their drug testing process and make sure they remain compliant. This allows owners to focus on running their business," said WDTC President Mike Bray.
DOT drug testing requirements can be confusing to follow and execute. WDTC helps businesses with a wide range of drug testing needs from pre-hire testing to post-accident testing. We have convenient testing sites or can come directly to your business. WDTC can take care of your company's drug testing needs allowing you to focus on your business.
Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium is an Accredited Third Party Administrator (TPA), and specializes in Consortium Management; a variety of drug testing methods, including urine, hair and fingernails;
