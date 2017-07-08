Country(s)
Furniture Focused on Employee Health
People who have comfortable office furniture can focus better on their work and rate their workplace environment higher. Not surprisingly, companies are choosing height adjustable desks to support the health and safety of their employees. Do you have questions about how and where to include stand-up desks? The sales team from Systems Furniture helps companies from Green Bay to Fond du Lac and throughout central and northern Wisconsin. You could say that our solutions rise to every challenge!
Top Height Adjustable Desks Private Office – The elegance of classic wood veneer Knoll Reff furniture is enhanced by the ergonomic benefits of height adjustable desks. At the touch of a button the work surface rises to standing height and easily lowers to standard desk height. It is the perfect choice for a busy executive. Benching – A newer office furniture configuration called "benching" aligns team members in back-to-back workstations. The Knoll Antenna Telescope allows each employee to raise and lower his own workstation. Electrical components for computers and privacy panels rise along with the work surface for smooth adjustability. Height Adjustable Tables — Knoll's k.stand line of tables is an economic solution for an open plan office. The tables have plenty of space to incorporate a personal filing cabinet underneath the surface. The base can fit a range of work surface widths so when the office plan changes, it can be retrofitted. The digital switch allows employees to program four heights for a customized workstation. Mobile Height Adjustable Tables –This line of small tables from ISE combines mobility and adjustability. It is ready for an impromptu meeting, a lecture or a laptop presentation. The gas lift table has locking casters for easy transportation.
Looking for office seating options that are height adjustable? Systems Furniture has samples in our De Pere showroom, minutes from Green Bay and the Fox Cities, including stools and a unique seat called the Muvman (https://www.viaseating.com/
