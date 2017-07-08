News By Tag
Einstein Pets Launching Juniors New Package Sized Treats at SuperZoo, Booth #1021
Einstein Pets Launching Juniors New Package Sized Treats at this year's SuperZoo held on July 25 - 27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Booth #1021
In today's society, pets are considered part of the family, which is why more people are choosing to travel with their animal companions. In fact, approximately 65% of American households now own a pet and approximately 78% of them are hitting the road and skies each year with their furry friend. Whether you're traveling by car, train, bus or plane, it's important to stock up on plenty of healthy treats in order to keep your pup on his best behavior during the journey.
"We're very excited to feature our new Juniors package sized treat bags at this year's SuperZoo," expresses Kelly Ison, CEO of Einstein Pets, "We will have product samples and tastings for the four-legged attendees too!"
Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Einstein Pets was founded in 2012. Today, it is the top selling all natural dogs treat, and is widely available at pet specialty stores and retailers nationwide and globally. Try Them, We Dare You
When training or rewarding your pup, it's important to use treats that are irresistibly yummy, small enough for Fido to munch on, easy to carry, and of course, healthy and wholesome. This is especially true while on the road, which is why the Juniors 2oz package sized treats make the "paw-fect" option. Plus, no more crumbs in your pocket!
Designed for on-the-go healthy treating, "juniors" fit perfectly in your pocket, bag or car and provides a nutritious super food snack for your four-legged friend. Juniors are available in all of the favorite Einstein flavors: Black & Whites, Cha Cha Coconut, PB'N Jelly Time, Pumpkin Time, Sweet Potato and Turkey Time.
Einstein Pets are made using simple, delicious and nutritious high quality ingredients that pet owners will recognize immediately. All of Einstein treats use fresh human grade ingredients and are made from scratch in small batches by hand. Absolutely no chemicals, preservatives, wheat, soy or corn are included. The company incorporated the amazing "super food" chia seed into their healthy recipes. These powerful little seeds are high in Omega goodness for healthy bones, coat, and teeth. Chia is also a great source of fiber for healthy digestion. Learn more at: https://www.einsteinpets.com.
"The Einstein Pets team is passionate about giving dogs everywhere the gift of heart-healthy, hand-crafted natural treats. Every treat at Einstein Pets is made with love," says Kelly Ison, "Be sure to drop by our booth at SuperZoo to meet our mascot Einstein, check out the new travel sized treat bags and learn all about the importance of pet nutrition."
Einstein Pets is committed to responsible pet nutrition. This health-conscious brand was created with both owner and pooch in mind. Their company continuously strives to create fun, delicious, and interesting products that value four-legged family member's health - inside and out. Einstein Pets considers not just the canines, but also the humans who love them, while selecting ingredients and creating their unique and tasty recipes.
About Einstein Pets: Our treats are 100% Sourced and Made in the USA. EINSTEIN PETS was founded when we realized how hard it is to source healthy, nutritionally balanced treats for dogs that aren't filled with processed ingredients that pet parents wouldn't want to feed their pooches.That's why we created a line of all natural dog treats that are way more than gourmet. Fueled by Chia Seeds, Einstein Pets is a great source of fiber for healthy digestion. No corn, soy, wheat - and they're gluten free too! Go ahead - Try one! Learn more at: https://www.einsteinpets.com/
