July 2017
PTS Grows by Three to Increase Presence in Northeast Ohio Market

 
 
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Technologies & Services, Ltd (www.project-technologies.com) announced recently that Joe Biesiada, Kate Price and Bryan Willett have joined the firm to increase business development in the northeast Ohio region.

The PTS team welcomes Joe Biesiada as Senior Controls and Automation Technician. Biesiada has a wealth of experience managing multiple complex projects with large staffs, contractors and subcontractors and fiscal responsibility including budgeting and purchasing. Biesiada also has over 30 years of experience in drives and control systems for large, complex projects. Joe's project management experience includes a multi-million dollar Rolling Mill project he completed in scope and on budget. Joe has also provided training on various safety requirements during the course of his career.

A second addition to the PTS team is Kathryn (Kate) Price of Akron. Price holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Akron. She brings over 5 years of experience working under licensed professional engineers. As part of the PTS team, Kate will utilize her broad understanding of structural engineering, project management in steel and aluminum manufacturing as well as geotechnical engineering to support client initiatives. Kate has a broad background in structural analysis, finite element analysis and stress and deflection analysis. Price also has experience in creating and designing product drawings (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).

Bryan Willett joins the PTS team as a Project Engineer with experience as a Project Engineer for various industrial facilities including food & beverage, wastewater and chemical facilities. He ensured all engineering work was completed in accordance to rigid specifications, statutory requirements, laws, rules, regulations and other contractual obligations. Willett performed planning, design and construction management for projects while ensuring all health and safety procedures were met and maintained. His experience also includes budget responsibilities and resolving detailed complex technical issues. Willet is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Food, Agriculture & Biological Engineering.

About PTS

Project Technologies & Services, Ltd. is a project management and engineering services company providing services to industrial facilities and commercial businesses.  We primarily serve accounts in the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton, Ohio areas. For more detailed information, refer to our website http://www.project-technologies.com.

