GZA names Jim Clark to Board of Directors

 
 
GLASTONBURY, Conn. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a leading geotechnical and environmental consulting firm, announces that Jim Clark of Wethersfield, Connecticut has been named to the company's Board of Directors.

As such, he will participate in the leadership of the firm, now celebrating its 53rd year.

Clark has been with GZA for 25 years, is a Senior Principal and leads the remediation and construction management practice in Connecticut.  He has worked on a variety of projects across numerous GZA offices and been responsible for the design and implementation of several of the firm's largest remediation projects.

Clark received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Connecticut and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.  He is a Professional Engineer (PE) and a Licensed Environmental Professional (LEP) in Connecticut.

Clark served on GZA's Board of Directors from 2013 to 2016; during that term, he chaired the Audit Committee and participated in the Nominating and Shareholders Agreement Committees.  In addition, he served as the lead of the Environmental Remediation Technical Practice Committee until 2016 and has sat on several other committees throughout his career at GZA.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
Source:GZA
