Custom Rolls Provide Precision Control
MECA Solutions' ability to manufacture a wide range of custom rolls places it in rare company for suppliers of the web coating and web converting industries. The engineering team at MECA Solutions has the ability to design new rolls as well as reverse-engineer replacement rolls for models no longer in production.
MECA Solutions, a premier manufacturer of converting process rolls for customers throughout the Americas, produces custom rolls to precise specifications for high-quality, long-term performance.
"Very few suppliers have the ability to manufacture the range of custom rolls that our team is able to produce," said Jim Berceau, general manager at MECA Solutions. "We can customize a roll to fit virtually any press or specialized need, and our customers appreciate the expertise our engineering team brings to the process."
Custom rolls can include steel, aluminum or carbon fiber construction, with customization features such as heating or chilling capabilities, chrome finish, inscription lines, engraved patterns and knurled finishes.
Precision Rolls Exceed Customer Expectations
MECA Solutions has developed the latest in precision roll technology, with recent investments in CNC lathes and belt grinders.
The coating and converting industries depend on the accuracy of precision rolls to attain the desired results for their customers. MECA Solutions designs them to deliver sustained performance and productivity.
About MECA Solutions
MECA Solutions is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of flexographic printing sleeves, rubber rolls, tight tolerance machined components, gears, precision rollers, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 55 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).
For more information about MECA Solutions' design and manufacturing capabilities, call Tim Olson, vice president of sales, at 920-336-7382 or visit https://www.mecagb.com/
